Dominating possession has finally paid off for Northland FC's women's team as they beat Manukau United, 2-1 at Tikipunga Sports Park on Sunday.

In what was their first win since May 5, Northland's top women's team came back from being 1-0 down after 30 minutes when the visitors were awarded and converted a penalty in the first half.

The home side had the majority of possession throughout the game and it was only a matter of time before Northland would convert one of their many chances.

About 20 minutes after the halftime break, Northland striker Bee Witt-Green supplied a great through-ball to Emily West who levelled the score at 1 all. With 15 minutes to go in the game, Bee Witt-Green was this time the goal-scorer after she latched on to an accurate cross from Georgia Witt-Green to complete the win.

"When we did string passes together, we made a few chances but we didn't play that well in the first half," Northland FC women's coach Alan Witt said.

"We were better than what we were putting out there, but we dominated in the second half and dominated possession all the way through."

While he was disappointed to see a number of chances go begging in front of goal, Witt was happy his team got over the line.

"The overall display was pretty good, Manukau played better than we expected them to, but I think the better team won," he said.

Northland next face league-leaders Hibiscus Coast at Tikipunga Sports Park on Sunday at 1pm. The northerners gave Hibiscus their only loss of 2019 early in the season and Witt believed his team could win again.

"It'll be a good opportunity for us to see how far we've come or haven't come, whereabouts we are with our development," he said.

"I firmly believe we can win again, the girls just need to have a bit of belief in what they do and how they do it."

In Northland's premier women's football competition, Onerahi beat Central Brown, 3-2, Kamo beat Kaitaia, 9-0, Bay Cosmos beat Tikipunga 2-0, Madhatters Stonehaven beat Bream Bay United 3-1 and Kerikeri Fairview had the bye.