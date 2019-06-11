The Otangarei Knights have made it three wins on the trot after beating the Horahora Broncos 44-20 at Fishbone Park on Saturday.

The Knights last lost to the Takahiwai Warriors on May 11 and have since recorded wins against the Northern Wairoa Bulls, Portland Panthers and now the Broncos.

Last year's premier champions got off to a great start on home soil on Saturday, jumping out to a 30-0 lead at halftime. It took until the second half for the Broncos to get into the game after the home side thought it had the result locked up.

Horahora Broncos player Kaylib Heke tries to break out of a Sua Sosopo tackle. Photo / Tania Whyte

"We just relaxed a little bit and let them back in," Knights coach Des Nordstrand said.

"We got off to a really good start, the guys were all firing which is good to see."

Advertisement

The Knights opened the scoring through Dominique Ormsby who went over inside the first five minutes. Winger Bryce Rauahi claimed a hat-trick as the home side dominated the wide areas.

"The guys just planned to go up through the middle and offload to the outside for our wingers to use," Nordstrand said.

Knights captain Daley Johnson put in another good performance for the home team. Photo / Tania Whyte

In the round's other game, the Bulls edged out a thrilling 36-34 win over the Panthers in Portland despite having only 11 players to take the field.

Going up against a full Panthers squad with two players missing on the park would be a tough ask for any team but, according to coach Trident Ratu, a great first half filled his troops with inspiration.

"We were on a high with how well we played for each other. When you're short it can bring the best out of you," he said.

With eight players out with injury prior to the game, Ratu said, he was determined to put together a team which had been playing better with every week that passed.

The Bulls were awarded a penalty with three minutes to go with the score locked at 34-34. The visitors chose the points which proved to be the right decision with Portland losing possession after the restart.

In next weekend's fixtures, the Knights take on the Warriors at Fishbone Park while Portland take on the Broncos in Portland, both games on Saturday starting at 2.30pm.