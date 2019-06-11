The Bubz have broken Manawanui White's unbeaten record in Whangārei's premier netball competition, winning their Friday night fixture 70-51 at ASB Stadium.

These two sides have been the stand-out teams this season with a fast and efficient style of play in the four previous games of the 2019 season. With The Bubz containing many of last year's champion team with the Fideliter club, their class and consistency proved too much for a talented Manawanui side.

"What's happening is the team is starting to gel," The Bubz coach Alb Baker said.

"Our connections are good, we've got experience at both ends of the court which helps connect and control our athletic and agile mid-court."

The Bubz have only lost once this season to Whangaruru and now sit equal on points with Manawanui, but are in second on goal difference. Baker believed strong leadership helped them upset their on-form opposition.

"We've got some great leaders and with the leadership comes confidence and then have just have fun," he said.

With most of his team living across the region, Baker said he relied on his defending duo of Sue-Ann Nesbit and Alisha Takimoana to keep the younger players focused and playing at their peak.

In the round's other games, Whangārei Girls' High School (WGHS) beat Naumai 54-43 after a slow start on Friday night. WGHS coach Sophie Tua said the school side was in with a chance of making the competition finals if they kept building.

"For them, it's more about mental toughness, most of them are representative players so they are getting all the skills, now it's about the mental side of it and building those connections."

In Friday night's early game, Whangaruru came away with their third win of the competition with a 70-25 victory over Wahine Toa.