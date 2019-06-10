Gymnasts from across the region put on a show on Saturday at the Whangārei Academy of Gymnastics club competition at the Trigg Sports Arena. Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to catch the action.
Results:
Clubs competing:
Kaitaia Gymnastics Club (KAI)
Whangārei Academy of Gymnastics (WAGS)
Bay of Islands Gym Club (BOI)
Kerikeri Gymnastics (KK)
Mahurangi Gym Club (MGC)
Waitakere Gymnastics (WTK)
Girls Overall Results:
Level 0
1st: Cerys Evans WAGS
2nd: Marabella McPherson WAGS
3rd: Sophia Anderson WAGS
Step 1 Division 1
1st: Coralie Byworth BOI
2nd: Taylor Sullivan MGC
3rd: Sophie Williams KK
Step 1 Division 2
1st: Nyree Pol WAGS
2nd: Caitlyn Wilkin MGC
3rd: Sienna Renwick
Step 2 Division 1
1st: Bella Postlewaight WAGS
2nd: Yokiko Sukama WTK
3rd: Edith Dickinson WTK
Step 2 Division 2
1st: Alexandra Hopkins-Ritchei WTK
2nd: Ella Ward WAGS
3rd: Nino Booth
Step 3 Division 1
1st: Savanah Campen WTK
2nd: Ella Taylor WTK
3rd: Taylor Quedley WTK
Step 4 Division 1
1st: Amy Thomson WTK
2nd: Sophie Burgess WAGS
3rd: Lana Pilon WAGS
Step 4 Division 2
1st: Kelsey Wade WTK
2nd: Kate Ashcroft WTK
3rd: Grace Reid WTK
Step 5 Division 2
1st: Lily-Mae Smith WAGS
2nd: Keala Mann WAGS
3rd: Anna Davison KK
Step 6 Division 2
1st: Karli Babe-Vercoe
Senior Womens results:
Step 7 Division 2
1st: Tamara Thomas WTK
2nd: Danielle Hewett WTK
3rd: Philippa Croft WAGS
Step 9
1st: Michelle Crawford
Boys results:
Level 1
1st: Malan Volschenk WAGS
2nd: William Van Den Bogaart WAGS
3rd: Reuben Tice KAI
Level 2
1st: Theo Kirk WTK
2nd: Lukas Seakins WAGS
3rd: Campbell Scott WAGs
Level 3
1st: Osian Evans WAGS
2nd: Theodore Dicksinson-Yeoman WAGS
3rd: Fionn Howard WAGS
Level 4
1st: Gareth Ferguson WAGS
Level 5
1st: Hayden Smith
Senior mens' results
Level 7
1st: Ryan Townsend WAGS
2nd: Brendan Marais WAGS