Gymnasts from across the region put on a show on Saturday at the Whangārei Academy of Gymnastics club competition at the Trigg Sports Arena. Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to catch the action.


Results:

Clubs competing:

Kaitaia Gymnastics Club (KAI)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Whangārei Academy of Gymnastics (WAGS)

Bay of Islands Gym Club (BOI)

Kerikeri Gymnastics (KK)

Mahurangi Gym Club (MGC)

Waitakere Gymnastics (WTK)

Girls Overall Results:

Level 0

1st: Cerys Evans WAGS
2nd: Marabella McPherson WAGS
3rd: Sophia Anderson WAGS


Step 1 Division 1

1st: Coralie Byworth BOI
2nd: Taylor Sullivan MGC
3rd: Sophie Williams KK


Step 1 Division 2

1st: Nyree Pol WAGS
2nd: Caitlyn Wilkin MGC
3rd: Sienna Renwick

Nine-year-old Poppy Sharp from Kaitaia focuses hard on her performance on the beam. Photo / Tania Whyte
Nine-year-old Poppy Sharp from Kaitaia focuses hard on her performance on the beam. Photo / Tania Whyte

Step 2 Division 1

1st: Bella Postlewaight WAGS
2nd: Yokiko Sukama WTK
3rd: Edith Dickinson WTK


Step 2 Division 2

1st: Alexandra Hopkins-Ritchei WTK
2nd: Ella Ward WAGS
3rd: Nino Booth


Step 3 Division 1

1st: Savanah Campen WTK
2nd: Ella Taylor WTK
3rd: Taylor Quedley WTK


Step 4 Division 1

1st: Amy Thomson WTK
2nd: Sophie Burgess WAGS
3rd: Lana Pilon WAGS


Step 4 Division 2

1st: Kelsey Wade WTK
2nd: Kate Ashcroft WTK
3rd: Grace Reid WTK


Step 5 Division 2

1st: Lily-Mae Smith WAGS
2nd: Keala Mann WAGS
3rd: Anna Davison KK


Step 6 Division 2

1st: Karli Babe-Vercoe

Mahurangi's Macy Rogers, 8, shows of her skills on the floor. Photo / Tania Whyte
Mahurangi's Macy Rogers, 8, shows of her skills on the floor. Photo / Tania Whyte

Senior Womens results:


Step 7 Division 2


1st: Tamara Thomas WTK
2nd: Danielle Hewett WTK
3rd: Philippa Croft WAGS


Step 9

1st: Michelle Crawford

Whangārei gymnast Queenie Liu, 9, exhibits perfect balance on the beam. Photo / Tania Whyte
Whangārei gymnast Queenie Liu, 9, exhibits perfect balance on the beam. Photo / Tania Whyte

Boys results:


Level 1

1st: Malan Volschenk WAGS
2nd: William Van Den Bogaart WAGS
3rd: Reuben Tice KAI


Level 2

1st: Theo Kirk WTK
2nd: Lukas Seakins WAGS
3rd: Campbell Scott WAGs


Level 3

1st: Osian Evans WAGS
2nd: Theodore Dicksinson-Yeoman WAGS
3rd: Fionn Howard WAGS


Level 4

1st: Gareth Ferguson WAGS

Level 5

1st: Hayden Smith

Senior mens' results


Level 7

1st: Ryan Townsend WAGS
2nd: Brendan Marais WAGS