Northern Advocate photographer John Stone caught all the action from the Northland Secondary School Sports Association three-on-three basketball competition at ASB Stadium on Friday.

Results:


Senior boys' division one:

1st: Whangārei Boys' High School
2nd: Okaihau College
3rd: Kamo High School Red
4th: Te Kāpehu Whetū
5th: Kaitaia College
6th: Te Kura Takiwa O Tauraroa

Okaihau College player Ammon Tipoki drives towards the hoop. Photo / John Stone
Senior boys' division two:

1st: Okaihau College
2nd: Kamo High School
3rd: Taipa Area School
4th: Te Kāpehu Whetū
5th: Northland College
6th: Christian Renewal School
7th: Abundant Life School
8th: Te Kura Kaupapa Maori O Te Rawhitiroa

Kamo High School player Shay Ladd (with ball) tussles with Okaihau College's Thomas Grant. Photo / John Stone
Senior girls:

1st: Okaihau College
2nd: Abundant Life School
3rd: Taipa Area School
4th: Te Rangi Aniwaiwa
5th=: Te Kura Kaupapa Maori O Te Rawhitiroa
5th=: Kaitaia College

Okaihau College's Tai Walmsley (right) had a tough battle with Kamo High School player Xyrus Carvajal on Friday. Photo / John Stone
Junior boys:

1st: Kaitaia College 1
2nd: Te Rangi Aniwaniwa
3rd: Taipa Area School
4th: Kaitaia College 2
5th: Kamo High School

Junior girls:

1st: Northland College
2nd: Whangārei Girls' High School Gold
3rd: Dargaville High School
4th: Taipa Area School
5th: Whangārei Girls' High School
6th: Whangārei Girls' High Blue