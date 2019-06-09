Northern Advocate photographer John Stone caught all the action from the Northland Secondary School Sports Association three-on-three basketball competition at ASB Stadium on Friday.
Results:
Senior boys' division one:
1st: Whangārei Boys' High School
2nd: Okaihau College
3rd: Kamo High School Red
4th: Te Kāpehu Whetū
5th: Kaitaia College
6th: Te Kura Takiwa O Tauraroa
Senior boys' division two:
1st: Okaihau College
2nd: Kamo High School
3rd: Taipa Area School
4th: Te Kāpehu Whetū
5th: Northland College
6th: Christian Renewal School
7th: Abundant Life School
8th: Te Kura Kaupapa Maori O Te Rawhitiroa
Senior girls:
1st: Okaihau College
2nd: Abundant Life School
3rd: Taipa Area School
4th: Te Rangi Aniwaiwa
5th=: Te Kura Kaupapa Maori O Te Rawhitiroa
5th=: Kaitaia College
Junior boys:
1st: Kaitaia College 1
2nd: Te Rangi Aniwaniwa
3rd: Taipa Area School
4th: Kaitaia College 2
5th: Kamo High School
Junior girls:
1st: Northland College
2nd: Whangārei Girls' High School Gold
3rd: Dargaville High School
4th: Taipa Area School
5th: Whangārei Girls' High School
6th: Whangārei Girls' High Blue