England to play at Cobham

England's national men's cricket team will take to Cobham Oval on November 12 as part of their tour of New Zealand, it was announced yesterday.

The touring team will play New Zealand in two tests and five Twenty20 matches as part of a six-week cricket tour beginning in late October.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said yesterday that the tests will both be played in Mount Maunganui beginning November 21 and at Hamilton from November 29.

The T20s will precede the tests and be played over 10 days in Christchurch (Nov 1), Wellington (Nov 3), Nelson (Nov 5), Napier (Nov 8) and Auckland (Nov 10).

England will also play two T20 warm-up matches in Lincoln and two warm-up matches ahead of the tests, a two-day game in Whangārei from November 12 and a three-day match at the same venue starting November 15.



Home court advantage for Northland Phoenix

In their only home game this season, Northland's top women's basketballers will take on the Rotorua Lady Geysers at ASB Stadium today at 2pm.

Playing in the New Zealand Women's Basketball Championship, Previous iterations of the Northland Phoenix have struggled to be competitive on the national stage, however the 2019 team came out guns blazing and won their first game in the launch tournament in Christchurch.

With a mix of experience and youthful exuberance the team lead by local legends Mata Cameron and Deborah Harding, the team have their eyes set on loftier goals than anyone could have expected going into the season.

"There is something about wanting to achieve awesomeness as a team," head coach Deborah Harding said.

"We have a great opportunity to show case this incredible game to show Northland supports its elite female athletes"



Northland Phoenix team:

Jeannie Cameron - Centre

Jaimee Lee Tito – Forward, Guard (Captain)

Quincell Hita-Nathan – Forward, Guard

Karina Hemmington – Guard

Jessie Ngawati – Forward, Centre

Linda Johnston – Forward, Centre

Erina Perkinson – Forward

Leylanni Cameron-Tana – Forward, Guard

Leiani Tautiepa – Guard, Forward

Roana Patterson – Guard, Forward (injured)

Truely Harding – Forward, Guard (unavailable)

Northland bowlers ready for nationals

Twenty-two of Northland's premier indoor bowlers will be on show over the next two weeks, competing in the New Zealand Indoor Bowls National Championships in Rotorua.

The competition starts today with the singles and ends with the fours finals on Saturday, June 15. There are two sections, open and masters in all games.

The Northland group will be travelling down to compete in all or some of the four sections of play, five from Bay of Islands, two Northern Wairoa and the balance from Whangārei.

In 2018 the championships were played in Ashburton where Ton Kaan reached the quarter finals of the masters singles and Marcel Ruedi was third-equal.

In the masters pairs, Lillian and Don Christini reached the quarter finals. Lyn and Graham Brittain beat Ton Kaan and his Auckland partner in the final to win the title. This year Lyn will be pairing up with Kia Ward.

In the masters fours, Ton Kaan skipping a team of North Harbour won the title with Kia Ward, Marcel Ruedi, Connon Walker and Graeme Ward coming third-equal.

In June 2020 the National Championships will be hosted in Whangārei at the Kensington Stadium.