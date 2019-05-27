The momentum swung back and forth but it was Maungakaramea who were able to grind out a 5-3 win against Whangārei Boys' High School in their premier men's hockey match on Saturday.

Maungakaramea started the game well and went two goals up early in the match but WBHS fought back, scoring off two penalty corners and a field goal to go ahead early in the second quarter.

Maungakaramea's Jack Scott traps the ball. Photo / Tania Whyte

Maungakaramea equalised not long after and were then able to go ahead early in the second half when they forced a turnover in WBHS defensive quarter and converted quickly.

WBHS coach Warren Litchfield admitted his side let Maungakaramea back in the game with too many errors.

"We feel we've got the skill to beat them we just make too many mistakes ourselves.

Maungakaramea player Hayden Lester tussles with WBHS' Arlo Baker. Photo / Tania Whyte

"Fair play to Maungakaramea, they deserved to win but we certainly think we've got ourselves to blame for that," Litchfield said.

The final minutes of the game were scrappy as WBHS pushed for the equaliser but were unable to maintain control and gave away a penalty corner on fulltime, which Maungakaramea converted to push the score to 5-3.

WBHS' Luke Trigg carries the ball around three defenders. Photo / Tania Whyte

In the other premier men's match, Mangapai will be disappointed not to come away with maximum points for the first time this season when they let Springfield come from behind to clinch a 3-3 draw.

In the women's competition, Springfield continued their winning streak by beating Maungakaramea 5-4.

Springfield went three goals up in the first quarter of the match, forcing Maungakaramea to dig deep to get back into the game.

The teams traded goals making it 4-1 at halftime, but then two quick goals from Maungakaramea in the third quarter got them back into the match.

Springfield coach Angeline Waetford was pleased with the way her side showed resilience to keep their noses in front.

"At 4-3, the next goal to make it 5-3 was probably the most pleasing aspect of the game for me because I thought that's great, they're not dropping their heads."

Maungakaramea scored late in the match to make it 5-4 but couldn't find the equaliser.

In the other premier women's match, Old Girls came from behind twice to claim a 2-2 draw with Whangārei Girls' High School on Friday night.