Over 60 young squash players converged on the Whangārei Squash Club on Thursday for the secondary schools squash individuals competition.

Whangārei Girls' High School's Shea Ferguson took out the girls' open division while Riley-Jack Vette-Blomquist from Whangārei Boys' High School won the boys' open division.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone caught all the action.

Rodney College player Tamara Marshall braces herself for another backhand shot. Photo / John Stone

Whangārei Boys' High School player Cory Ferguson follows the ball as it hits the back wall. Photo / John Stone

Rodney College player Rachel Came has eyes only for the ball. Photo / John Stone

By topping the girls' open division, Whangārei Girls' High School's Shea Ferguson confirmed her potential in Northland's squash future. Photo / John Stone

Results:

Girls' Open:

1st: Shea Ferguson (Whangārei Girls' High School)

2nd: Ella Holwell (Kamo High School)

3rd: Ruby Collins (Whangārei Girls' High School)

Boys' Open:

1st: Riley-Jack Vette-Blomquist (Whangārei Boys' High School)

2nd: Cory Ferguson (Whangārei Boys' High School)

3rd Flynn Venmore (Whangārei Boys' High School)

Girls' Novice:

1st: Mia Cuff (Kamo High School)

2nd: Jessie Lawrie (Kamo High School)

3rd: Trenelle Woods-Eruera (Kamo High School)

Boys' Novice:

1st: Revel Pederson (Whangārei Boys' High School)

2nd: Eliot Williams (Dargaville High School)

3rd: Owen Cleary (Dargaville High School)