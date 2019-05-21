

Clay Target Shooting

Results from the Northland Secondary Schools Sports Association clay target shooting at the Kaitaia Gun Club (May 8).

HOA (High Over All) Boys: Toby Lincoln - 89 (Tauraroa Area School/TAS)

HOA Girls: Keely McCollum - 82 (TAS)

Points Score:

1st: Toby Lincoln - 57 (TAS)

2nd: Max Woolhouse - 56 (TAS)

3rd: Jacob Kennedy - 54 (Whangārei Boys' High School)

Single Barrel Boys:

1st: Skye Martinac - 15 (TAS)

2nd: Liam Hardy - 15 (Kamo High School/KHS)

3rd: Kyle Couchman - 14 (KHS)

Girls:

1st: Keely McCollum - 14 (TAS)

2nd: Catherine Gray - 12 (Kaitaia College)

3rd: Eva Hamlin - 12 (Whangārei Girls' High School)

Teams:

1st: Tauraroa Area School Team 1 - 415

2nd: Whangārei Boys High School Team 1 - 378

3rd: Huanui School - 345

Bowls



Northland Indoor Bowling Centre results:

North Harbour Shield Triangle (May 18)

Saturday's competition saw North Harbour take the shield away from Northland, who held it for the last two years, with 69 points.

Top scorers for Northland - Ton Kaan: 7 points, Chris Watson: 8, Marcel Ruedi and Eleanor Holt: 7.

Super 16s (May 19)

Auckland came out on top again. Top scorers for Northland - Ton Kaan: 7 points, George Walker and Kia Ward: 6, Connon Walker and Pauline McKinley: 5.

Northland's bowlers representing the region. Photo / Supplied

Dargaville Bowling Club:

Saturday 18th May, Jewellery Design A/C Open triples, Noel Bowering Memorial Trophy (May 18)

Normally this event is mens pairs played earlier in the season, over two days, but the change of format and date proved to be a winner for all concerned, with 20 combinations from locals and visitors enjoying the day between a few showers.

Results:

1st: Guy Rope, Ossie Rokstad, Peter Cullen. (Compo)

2nd: Marty and Viv Webb, Gerald Barnett. (Arapohue)

3rd: Monty Stott, Donny Faifua, Lew Findlay. (Compo)

4th: Ross Marshall, Jilly Riggs, Debbie Gainfort. (Thames Coast)

A big thank you to Roger & Gail (JD) for their generous and continuing sponsorship of this event.



Ngunguru Bowling Club results: (May 20)

1st: Dave Hopper, Blue Thomson, Win Hardy – 3 wins, 24 ends, 47 points

2nd: Colin Wyatt, Linda Spratt, John Wilde – 3 wins, 21 ends, 45 points

3rd: Kelvin Bint, Charlie Jellick, Malcolm Wyatt – 3 wins, 20 ends, 53 points



Kauri Indoor Bowling Club results:

Club Night - Drawn Pairs

Winners: Marcel Ruedi, John Vincent

Runners-up: Dave Ross and Beverly Manderson

Golf



Results from Northland Veteran Golfers Association at Mangawhai Golf Course (May 16)

Men Division 1: Vance Alison: 36 points, Peter Cornes c/b 36, Dallas Campbell c/b: 36, Greg Meara: 35.

Men Division 2: Ray Hutchinson: 39 points, Laurie Thomas: 37, Tony Armstrong 36, Jeff Bryant c/b 36, Neville Dowson 34.

Women: Margaret Brookes 39 points, Beryl MacLeod 34, Trish Stirling 31, Gail Thomas 30.