Whangārei Boys' High School's golfers will compete on the national stage after the school's first team won Northland's secondary schools golf competition at the Whangārei Golf Club on Monday.

By winning the competition, WBHS qualified for the New Zealand secondary schools golf tournament in Cromwell in September. Northern Advocate photographer John Stone caught all the action.

Whangārei Boys' High School golfer Oak Tanatouch sends one down the fairway. Photo / John Stone
Kerikeri High School's Celina Nicks holds the follow through from her iron shot. Photo / John Stone
Results (total is aggregate total of three lowest 18-hole scores):

1st: Whangārei Boys High School 1 - 262
Craig Hockings: 84
Jack Gower: 88
Connor Dickey: 90
Vann Cameron: 110

2nd: Huanui College - 300

3rd: Whangārei Boys High School 2


Individual results:

Girls (Best Gross)
1st - Celina Nick - Kerikeri High School
2nd - Sophie Burke - Dargaville High School
3rd - Mathilda Hoethaus - Kerikeri High School

Boys (Best Gross)
1st: Tarrin Rous - Rodney College
2nd: Craig Hockings - Whangarei Boys High School
3rd: Nic Byles - Huanui College

Dargaville High School's Sophie Burke puts all her power in the swing. Photo / John Stone
Whangārei Boy's High School's Mac Johnston watches his ball fly. Photo / John Stone
Dargaville High School's Sophie Burke admires her shot. Photo / John Stone
