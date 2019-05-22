Whangārei Boys' High School's golfers will compete on the national stage after the school's first team won Northland's secondary schools golf competition at the Whangārei Golf Club on Monday.
By winning the competition, WBHS qualified for the New Zealand secondary schools golf tournament in Cromwell in September. Northern Advocate photographer John Stone caught all the action.
Results (total is aggregate total of three lowest 18-hole scores):
1st: Whangārei Boys High School 1 - 262
Craig Hockings: 84
Jack Gower: 88
Connor Dickey: 90
Vann Cameron: 110
2nd: Huanui College - 300
3rd: Whangārei Boys High School 2
Individual results:
Girls (Best Gross)
1st - Celina Nick - Kerikeri High School
2nd - Sophie Burke - Dargaville High School
3rd - Mathilda Hoethaus - Kerikeri High School
Boys (Best Gross)
1st: Tarrin Rous - Rodney College
2nd: Craig Hockings - Whangarei Boys High School
3rd: Nic Byles - Huanui College