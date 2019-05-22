Whangārei Boys' High School's golfers will compete on the national stage after the school's first team won Northland's secondary schools golf competition at the Whangārei Golf Club on Monday.

By winning the competition, WBHS qualified for the New Zealand secondary schools golf tournament in Cromwell in September. Northern Advocate photographer John Stone caught all the action.

Whangārei Boys' High School golfer Oak Tanatouch sends one down the fairway. Photo / John Stone

Kerikeri High School's Celina Nicks holds the follow through from her iron shot. Photo / John Stone

Results (total is aggregate total of three lowest 18-hole scores):

1st: Whangārei Boys High School 1 - 262

Craig Hockings: 84

Jack Gower: 88

Connor Dickey: 90

Vann Cameron: 110

2nd: Huanui College - 300

3rd: Whangārei Boys High School 2



Individual results:

Girls (Best Gross)

1st - Celina Nick - Kerikeri High School

2nd - Sophie Burke - Dargaville High School

3rd - Mathilda Hoethaus - Kerikeri High School

Boys (Best Gross)

1st: Tarrin Rous - Rodney College

2nd: Craig Hockings - Whangarei Boys High School

3rd: Nic Byles - Huanui College

Dargaville High School's Sophie Burke puts all her power in the swing. Photo / John Stone

Whangārei Boy's High School's Mac Johnston watches his ball fly. Photo / John Stone