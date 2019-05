Badminton

Northland Vets 1 took on North Harbour and Waitakere in Waitakere on Saturday.

Northland Vets 1 lost to North Harbour (8-1); Northland Vets 1 lost to Waitakere (8-1).

Northland Vets 2 took on two Auckland teams in division four in Whangārei on Saturday.

Northland Vets 2 beat Auckland 4 (8-1); Northland Vets 2 beat Auckland 5 (9-0).



Rugby

Bayleys premier rugby results from Saturday:

Waipū 39 Otamatea 17, Kamo 31 Hora Hora 15, Old Boys Marist 30 Western Sharks 22, Kerikeri 24 Mid Northern 17, Wellsford 62 Hikurangi 12.

Premier reserve results from Saturday:

Waipū 26 Otamatea 24, Hora Hora 53 Kamo 5, Old Boys Marist 34 Western Sharks 19, Kerikeri 31 Mid Northern 24, Wellsford 43 Hikurangi 20.

League

Northland rugby league results from Saturday:



Horahora Broncos 24 Northern Wairoa Bulls 22, Takahiwai def Portland Panthers by default.

Surfing

Results from Northland's third scholastic event on Thursday at Shipwreck Bay:

Under-18 Boys:

1 Max Brunker (Whangārei Boys' High School), 2 Billy Gilbert (WBHS), 3 Cory Vercoe (Rodney College), 4 Aiden Hayes (WBHS).

Under-18 girls:

1 Laura Lamouric (Kaitaia College), 2 Brydie Harrison (Kaitaia College).

Under-16 boys:

1 Jacob Buckle (Huanui College), 2 Ari D'anvers (WBHS), 3 Thomas Charlesworth (Pompallier College), 4 Ben Moretti (Correspondence).

Under-16 girls:

1 Malindi Reihana-Ruka (Springbank), 2 Sky Gundry (Kerikeri High School), 3 Pipi Johnson-Philips (Kerikeri High School), 4 Arlia Gray (Whangārei Girls' High School).

Under-14 boys:

1 Tai Erceg-Gray (WBHS), 2 Campbell Mosely (Kamo High School), 3 Karn Godfrey (Kaitaia College), 4 Izaak Hayes (WBHS).

Under-14 girls:

1 Charlotte Taylor (Kamo High School), 2 Saorise O'Brien (WGHS), 3 Jordy Tana (WGHS), 4 Laurel Suetter (WGHS).