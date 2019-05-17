One Tree Point School Netball Club receive gear grant

The netball club at One Tree Point School has been supplied with $3000 worth of netball gear thanks to an ANZ grant.

Club co-ordinator Corinne Haile applied to ANZ for assistance because the club's equipment was showing its age and she wanted the players to be able to learn new skills and play their best.

"It will have a huge impact on the girls, as they will be able to learn new skills, train together and feel motivated as part of a team which will, in turn, allow them to play a better game," Haile said.

"The girls feel very proud to have ANZ support them, it gives them a feeling that no matter what, you can achieve your dreams and maybe even become a Silver Fern one day!"





Northlanders feature in Black Ferns squad

A number of Northland rugby players have been chosen in New Zealand's top women's rugby team squad to take on the women's rugby super series next month.

Among a generally fresh-faced squad, Northlanders Leilani Perese, Charmaine Smith, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Harono Te Iringa and Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate have been selected in this week's announcement.

This is Te Iringa's first appearance in the team while Marino-Tauhinu, who has been named in the squad previously, is yet to take the field for the Ferns.

The Black Ferns will take on the United States, Canada, France and England in the super series in June and July before competing against Australia for the Laurie O'Reilly Memorial Trophy over two fixtures in August.



Cunis steps down as Northland men's coach

Northland Cricket Association (NCA) general manager Stephen Cunis has formally stepped down as the Northland men's first team cricket coach.

After eight years at the helm, Cunis will be succeeded by current NCA competitions manager Neal Parlane, who will officially start in the coaching position in June.

Cunis said there was nothing in particular which had prompted the change other than letting someone else have their go at the job.

"Parlane is very deserved of his appointment, he'll do a great job," Cunis said.

Parlane was chosen by a selection panel of Brent Martin (NCA chairman), Barry Cooper (Northland selector and life member), John Bracewell (Northern Districts first class coach), Peter Zanzottera (Northern Districts high performance manager) and Stephen Cunis (NCA general manager).