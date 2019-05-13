Onerahi Football Club has marched on with its recent winning form, picking up vital victories in Northland's men's and women's premier competitions.

Onerahi's premier men's side overcame a gritty Kaeo-Inter team at Onerahi on Saturday in an all-Northland Chatham Cup round one derby. Thanks to goals at either end of the 90-minute fixture, Onerahi came out the winners, 2-1.

After an early goal from the hosts and an opposition penalty just before halftime, Onerahi captain and central defender, Simon Knox, was able to win the ball in the air from a corner with just minutes left to play and won the game for his side.

To get through to the second round of the national men's club knockout competition was rare for Northland sides due to the quality of the opposition. However, Onerahi's win over the northern visitors would have tasted extra-sweet, avenging a 2-1 loss in the local premier season this year.

Advertisement

"The end result was the most pleasing part but I think both teams were probably caught up in fact that it was a Cup game," Onerahi coach Grant Short said.

"Both teams created opportunities, we had a bit of success with long balls and didn't play a lot in middle because they were trying to dominate in there."

Kaeo-Inter took the momentum into halftime with a penalty minutes from the break after defender Harley Freeman took out a visiting player from behind in the box. Short said his troops needed to stay calm in the second 45-minutes and wait for their opportunities.

Kaeo-Inter's Zwaneveld Geoffrey (right) gets a direct hit from Onerahi's Tom Bradshaw. Photo / John Stone

"In our attacking third, we had a little bit of panic wanting to make something happen, but we just needed to try and even out the battle in the midfield."

Short commended Knox and Freeman, despite conceding the penalty, on their resilience at the back which was tested by a very good passing side in Kaeo-Inter.

"I think we defended really well, at times it was desperate defending but it was good to have the urgency when we needed it."

While he was realistic at how far his side could go in the Cup, Short said it was a good opportunity for the team to go up against the country's best footballers and enhance their play in Northland's premier competition.

The only other Northland men's team to feature in the Cup competition was Kerikeri who were thoroughly beaten by Te Atatu, 18-0, on Saturday.

In Northland's women's premier football competition, Onerahi showed why they are near the top of the table with a 5-1 win over Kamo on Sunday at Onerahi.

Wet and windy conditions did not make for an attractive game of football and despite going down early, the hosts stormed back in the second half with the wind at their backs to claim the emphatic victory.

Short, who is also the Onerahi women's coach, said his side dealt with tough conditions in the first half and reaped the rewards in the second, with some classy finishing from midfielder Emily Boom, who picked up a hat trick.

Sitting equal on points with Kerikeri at the top of the table but with a game to play, Short was conscious that his talented team still needed to focus on each game before looking towards the end of the season.

"We are lucky we have some really good individuals but as a team, everyone's gelled really well," he said.

"We can't get too far ahead of ourselves because there are a lot of good teams who can beat us, so we can't be complacent."

In the round's other games, Madhatters drew with Bay Cosmos, 1-1, Central Brown beat Kaitaia United, 6-1, Kerikeri beat Tikipunga, 11-0 and Bream Bay United had the bye.