A visit from their southern top-four brothers couldn't rattle a confident Old Boys Marist (OBM) side as the hosts took out a 46-20 win against Wellsford at Old Boys rugby club on Saturday.

With only one loss this season, OBM certainly look a dangerous prospect as round one of Northland's Bayleys premier rugby finishes next weekend.

A win against Wellsford was needed for the boys in white and green if they were to go into their last round one fixture against third-placed Western Sharks away from home next Saturday with the upper hand.

The home side started the game fast and strong to end the first half with a 27-6 lead. Due to some basic errors, Wellsford were allowed a chance to get back into the game but it wasn't enough to deny OBM the victory.

"It was a pretty good effort from our boys, we were pretty dominant in first half and a bit scrappy in the second," club coach Greg Shipton said.

OBM were reduced to 13 men at one stage in the second half with two players being shown a yellow card, but strong displays across the park from the home side's key members ensured the win.

"Cullen Lowe was good in the backline and our lock Trevor Attwood was so solid in the set piece as well as making a lot of tackles," Shipton said.

Wellsford's Matt Wright looks for space down the sideline. Photo / John Stone

Wellsford coach Stu Oldfield said his side came up against a quality OBM outfit which put the visitors under pressure from minute one.

"We never really got into the game, it was one of those days that we were off and missing parts of our game," Oldfield said.

"We didn't seem to get a lot of clean ball at the set piece and we probably missed too many first-up tackles in the first half."

With a good second half record so far this season, Oldfield knew his side could come back from the 21-point deficit, but crucial errors hurt their chances in the second 40.

"We needed to be first to score after halftime but we made couple of errors and they scored, so the momentum was on their side which is hard to come back from," he said.

In the round's other games, Kamo overcame Mid Northern, 29-7, Western Sharks dismantled Otamatea, 71-17, Kerikeri beat Hikurangi, 19-5 and Waipū toppled Hora Hora 41-24.

Results

Premier

Waipū 41 Hora Hora 24, Western Sharks 71 Otamatea 17, Kamo 29 Mid Northern 7, Old Boys Marist 46 Wellsford 20, Kerikeri 19 beat Hikurangi 5.

Premier reserve

Hora Hora 22 Waipū 17, Otamatea 22 Western Sharks 13, Mid Northern 38 Kamo 32, Old Boys Marist 43 Wellsford 17, Kerikeri 39 Hikurangi 0.