Northland's fast-footed high school touch players took to ASB Stadium on Wednesday and Thursday for the Northland Secondary School Sports Association turbo touch competition.
Over the two days, schools from across the region fought it out for boys, girls and mixed division touch supremacy. Northern Advocate photographer John Stone captured Wednesday's action.
Boys/Girls division results (May 8)
Boys:
1st Okaihau College
2nd Whangārei Boys High School Gold
3rd Northland College
4th Kerikeri High School Jade
6th Bream Bay College
7th Kamo High School
8th Whangārei Boys High School Black
9th Dargaville High School
10th Kerikeri High School White
11th Whangārei Boys High School Silver
Girls:
1st Kerikeri High School Blue
2nd Okaihau College
3rd Kerikeri High School White
4th Northland College
5th Bream Bay College
Mixed division results (May 9)
1st Tikipunga High School 2
2nd Tikipunga High School 1
3rd Bay of Islands College
4th Kerikeri High School Green
5th Dargaville High School
6th Northland College Mixed
7th Northland College Juniors
8th Kamo High School Green
9th Kerikeri High School Red
10th Te Kura Kaupapa Maori O Te Rawhiti Roa
11th Kamo High School Mixed
12th Otamatea High School
13th Bream Bay College