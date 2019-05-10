Northland's fast-footed high school touch players took to ASB Stadium on Wednesday and Thursday for the Northland Secondary School Sports Association turbo touch competition.

Over the two days, schools from across the region fought it out for boys, girls and mixed division touch supremacy. Northern Advocate photographer John Stone captured Wednesday's action.

Okaihau College's Jayden Edmonds sets off with the ball against Kerikeri High School. Photo / John Stone

Whangārei Boys' High School player Leo Palmer (with ball) in the final against Okaihau College. Photo / John Stone

Frieda Blaikie from Okaihau College and Kerikeri High School's Emily West jostle for space. Photo / John Stone

Whangārei Boys' High School's Tea-Rani Woodman-Tuhoro tears down the court. Photo / John Stone

Boys/Girls division results (May 8)



Boys:

1st Okaihau College

2nd Whangārei Boys High School Gold

3rd Northland College

4th Kerikeri High School Jade

6th Bream Bay College

7th Kamo High School

8th Whangārei Boys High School Black

9th Dargaville High School

10th Kerikeri High School White

11th Whangārei Boys High School Silver

Girls:

1st Kerikeri High School Blue

2nd Okaihau College

3rd Kerikeri High School White

4th Northland College

5th Bream Bay College

Mixed division results (May 9)



1st Tikipunga High School 2

2nd Tikipunga High School 1

3rd Bay of Islands College

4th Kerikeri High School Green

5th Dargaville High School

6th Northland College Mixed

7th Northland College Juniors

8th Kamo High School Green

9th Kerikeri High School Red

10th Te Kura Kaupapa Maori O Te Rawhiti Roa

11th Kamo High School Mixed

12th Otamatea High School

13th Bream Bay College