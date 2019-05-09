

Northland's future in sailing is secure if the national secondary school team sailing championships are anything to go by.

The competition, held at the Sandspit Yacht Club in Warkworth from April 20-26, featured 28 teams from around New Zealand, including Kerikeri High School (KHS), Whangārei Boys' High School (WBHS) and Whangārei Girls' High School (WGHS).

All three schools had to qualify for the event and their prowess on the water showed. KHS finished third in the gold fleet and third overall in a tough field. WBHS and WGHS finished first and third respectively in the bronze fleet, 19th and 21st overall.

Over the week-long competition, teams of eight competed in a combined 500 races in their 4.2-metre centreboard sailing dinghies. The boats are manned by two people who must weigh at least 110kg to compete.

KHS has a lucrative record in the national competition with over a dozen first-place finishes in the event's over 30-year history. Despite finishing above 25 teams, the Mid North-based school team was disappointed not to take home gold.

"To be on the podium was good but we are always looking for first," Kerikeri sailing team coach Ian Harris said.

KHS were beaten by teams from Rangitoto College and Westlake Boys' High School. Both teams have been strong adversaries of KHS in the past, especially Rangitoto College.

"[Rangitoto] have been one of the top teams of the last few years, they've got some very good sailors and a strong team," Harris said.

"We are just the local guys from the Bay so that puts our achievement into perspective."

Harris said the team aspect of the competition was why he enjoyed the sport and why KHS was so strong in the discipline.

"We pride ourselves on our team sailing tactics which is why we can go up against these world champion sailors."

"We're not necessarily the fastest and we might not have the best gear, but it comes down to how you sail as a team."

At the competition's start, teams competed in a round robin which decided whether they would compete in the gold, silver or bronze fleet. After starting in the silver fleet, the WBHS team was moved to the bronze fleet to join the WGHS team.

Whangārei Boys' High School sailors Max Middlemass (left, front) and Josh Smith training out on the water last year. Photo / Supplied

Sail Northland chairwoman Angela Smith said while it was unlucky how WBHS was moved down, the two teams performed admirably.

"They did really well and they've got some really nice young sailors coming through for both teams who are quite committed which is good to see."

Smith said the WGHS team coped well through injury and being without some of their more seasoned leaders.

"[WGHS] did extremely well because they had those injuries and some of their skippers had other events on so they were missing experienced people."

For more information on Northland's sailing scene, visit www.sailnorthland.org.nz