

Whangārei Boys' High School (WBHS) claimed their first win of the 2019 premier men's hockey season on Saturday with a 4-1 win over Springfield.

The schoolboy team, which had recorded a loss, draw and a bye in the first three rounds of the competition, now sit in third on the competition table behind Mangapai and Maungakaramea.

"The boys did play pretty well, they had a good game plan which they put into action," WBHS coach Warren Litchfield said.

"We've got nine players of our 16-man squad playing their first year of premier hockey this year, so we are pretty happy to have a win in the first three games."

Litchfield said his team were focused on perfecting their defensive patterns which would help their offensive play later in the season.

"That's been something that the boys have been working on this season because if you get those things right, it helps you when you turn the ball over and go to attack."

He commended the efforts of new captain Sam Webb and young striker Joe Trigg, who scored two goals in the game.



After a competition-winning campaign last year, the Springfield men's team have struggled this season, recording only one win and three losses to sit at the bottom of the table on three points.

Springfield coach Grant McLeod said this season had been tough after losing at least six key players from last year.

"We probably struggled to execute our basics and [WBHS] did play pretty well and they took their chances."

McLeod said if his side could refine the technical aspect of the game, they would cause problems for other teams later in the competition.

"It's still early days and we will still give teams a good run for their money and it comes down to the final few games in the season which will define how we go."

In the other premier men's game, Maungakaramea beat Bream Bay United 7-1.

In the premier women's competition, Springfield beat Whangārei Girls' High School 2-1, and Old Girls beat Hikurangi by the same scoreline.