

New Northland team the Bubz marked the first round of premier netball with their maiden win against Whangārei Girls' High School senior 1 (WGHS) on Friday night.

The team, which is made up mostly of the Fideliter netball club premier team last year, have chosen to represent themselves under the new name this year. It seems the change has brought good fortune with a strong 60-42 win over a young school team.

"There were a whole lot of nerves that the girls were carrying because it was the first game, but it was a good result," Bubz coach Alb Baker said.

"We had a slow start which made it hard because [WGHS] are full of very skilful and fit players."

Baker said tactics played a big role in the victory and made sure the younger players felt at home on the court.

"We always made sure senior players were on the court to lead our shooting, mid-court and defensive areas to make sure it worked well with the younger players," he said.

WGHS manager Nicky Taylor said with her side missing two of their most experienced players, it was hard to find a way into the game.

"We had six players who had never played premiers before but the positives were our shooters and our defence were good, so we were happy with how they settled in," she said.

"At this stage, we are just trying to get the team together and teach them to handle the pressure at this level of netball, but we are pretty excited with how we might go this year."

In the round's other games, Manawanui White beat Wahine Toa 1, 61-27 and Whangaruru 1 beat Naumai, 52-41.