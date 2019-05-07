Hikurangi's premier rugby team claimed a vital 23-19 win over last year's champions, Kamo, at Hikurangi on Saturday.

Facing the prospect of being stuck in the bottom three of Northland's Bayleys premier rugby competition, Hikurangi worked hard to claim the points in what was a physical game between two rivals.

"We were happy to get a win, it's a good reward after a couple of hard weeks," Hikurangi premier coach Alistair Rickey said.

"It was a hard game because the two sides have got a long rivalry. Off the field it's fine but it can get pretty physical on the pitch."

Advertisement

Hikurangi's Brad Christensen takes the ball off the back of a scrum in Saturday's winning contest against Kamo. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Hikurangi started the game well, scoring early points before Kamo made their way back. A strong finish from the home side will be something Hikurangi want to repeat with games against Kerikeri and Wellsford coming up.

"We'd like to keep within reach of the top four but the next couple of weeks are pretty crucial for that," Rickey said.

The key game of the round was a top-of-the-table clash between Waipū and the Western Sharks. Neither side had lost a game yet in 2019 but playing at home at Caledonian Park, Waipū emerged the victors, 39-26.

A 45-10 win from Old Boys Marist over Kerikeri on Saturday allowed the Marist side to jump the Western Sharks on the top to sit in second. Next weekend's fixture between Old Boys Marist and Wellsford will be a telling one with Wellsford also in title contention, sitting in fourth.

The round's other games saw Mid Northern beat Hora Hora, 36-31 and Wellsford beat Otamatea, 52-0.