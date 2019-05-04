

Northland finally has its own premier women's club rugby competition after five long years.

The competition, which had its first two games last night, features seven teams: Kaikohe, Dargaville, Hora Hora, Kamo Hawks (Kamo and Otamatea), City RFC, Old Boys Marist and Te Rarawa.

Along with the premier competition, under-15 and under-18 10s competition will be held on Mondays. It marks an incredible resurgence in Northland women's rugby which has provided a number of good results from Northland's women's sevens and touch teams over recent years.

"It'll be exciting once the ball gets kicked off," Northland Rugby women's rugby development manager Scott Collins said.

"There's a lot of experienced players who have come back now that there's something for them and hopefully it'll capture the imagination of others who want to play."

Collins said it was an exciting time for women's rugby in Northland with the introduction of these competitions and said this would lay the pathway for a Farah Palmer Cup team later in the year.

"We have gone from virtually no regular footy to launching three new competitions," he said.

"The clubs have really got on board this year to support the growth of the game. I'm sure we will have a few teething problems, as all new ventures do, but I am confident that we will get it through and lay the foundations for the future of these competitions."

Northland Rugby community rugby manager Clark Lewis said this was a positive step for the union in providing more people with options to play rugby.

"With grades for boys and girls from the bottom through to the top, we now can provide rugby to more Northlanders which is in line with our strategic goals," he said.

"We have just closed the applications for the Farah Palmer Cup coaching position and interviews will be held in the next week or two, and, with a competition starting, the coach will be able to get to work on identifying players once appointed. It's very exciting!"

For more information on fixtures, visit the Northland women's rugby Facebook page.