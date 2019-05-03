

Last weekend saw the conclusion of centre Champion of Champions events, with the exception of the centre triples which were unfortunately suspended due to torrential rain.

The pairs were played on Saturday last weekend at the Onerahi greens and 11 clubs (women) and 13 clubs (men) were represented.



Women's results:

Round one: One Tree Point beat Ruawai, 20-4; Kensington beat Kamo, 25-23; Hikurangi beat Dargaville, 23-8.

Advertisement

Round two: Mangawhai beat Maungaturoto, 21-13; Onerahi beat Arapohue, 18-10; Waipū beat One Tree Point, 24-11; Hikurangi beat Kensington, 19-8.

Round three: Mangawhai beat Onerahi, 19-4; Hikurangi beat Waipū 23-5. Final: Hikurangi (Manu Timoti, Betty Mitchell) beat Mangawhai (Sue Wightman, Rawi Brewster) on an extra end, 18-17.

This amounted to 20 titles for Timoti and 19 for Mitchell.



Men's results:

Round one: Arapohue beat Onerahi, 14-13; Kensington beat Dargaville 23-8; Leigh beat Waipū, 17-14; Kamo beat Maungatapere, 23-12; Hikurangi beat One Tree Point, 23-11.

Round two: Whangārei beat Mangawhai, 20-17; Maungaturoto beat Arapohue 19-10; Leigh beat Kensington, 16-13; Hikurangi beat Kamo, 16-11.

Round three: Whangārei beat Maungaturoto, 23-11; Hikurangi beat Leigh, 21-10. Final: Whangārei beat Hikurangi, 17-5.



In the Champion of Champions triples, nine clubs entered for the women and 13 clubs entered for the men's event. Only three rounds were completed before the rain came down and both the women's and men's finals were rescheduled.

The women's final between Kensington and Waipū will be played tomorrow at Mangawhai commencing at 10am.

The men's final will be played at the Kamo greens on Saturday, May 11 commencing at 9am between Whangārei and Kensington.

Today will see the regional 1-5 year sixes junior event being played between Counties-Manukau, Auckland, North Harbour, Far North and Northland at the Hikurangi greens. Play starts at 9am.

Club tournaments for the next week are: tomorrow - Hikurangi 2x4x2 AC pairs; Wednesday, May 8 - Maungaturoto AC triples; Friday, May 10-12 - Mangawhai mix fours.

The centre annual swards night, prize-giving and dinner will be held on Saturday, May 25 at the Kamo chartered club. Tickets will be available from the centre office at $30 per person. Please phone or email the centre office and reserve your tickets.