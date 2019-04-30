Recovery and redemption for Wilkinson

Yesterday marked an incredible achievement for Northland footballer Hannah Wilkinson as she was named in the Football Ferns' squad ahead of the Fifa Women's World Cup starting in June.

Wilkinson, 26, suffered her second anterior cruciate ligament tear in October last year after her the first in 2015. Wilkinson faced a long road of recovery and rehabilitation to be fit enough for selection, and now the striker will be able to prove her worth on the world stage.

Fellow Northlander Abby Erceg was also selected in the 23-player squad however recent Football Fern Katie Rood was omitted.

The Ferns will leave for the United States next month to begin their preparations for the World Cup, with three friendlies being played before they arrive in France.

Advertisement

Northland hockey legends scoop awards

Two of Northland's best hockey exports have claimed a couple of New Zealand hockey's top awards for their contribution to the Black Sticks women's team in 2018.

At the annual hockey awards dinner held over the weekend, veteran Stacey Michelsen was named the women's player of the year while Ella Gunson was named the women's players' player of the year.

Both Michelsen and Gunson have appeared more than 200 times each for New Zealand and are legends of the game on a regional and national level.

The men's and women's national sides will resume playing in the FIH Pro League in June when the women take on the United States on June 1 in Lancaster while the men will play The Netherlands on June 4 in Eindhoven.

The Northland women 60-and-over tennis team Judy Hill (left), Maryanne Rogers-Benton, Francie James, Raewyn Heywood and Janet Agnew, took home gold. Photo / Supplied

Northland tennis teams take gold

Two teams from Northland tasted success at the national seniors tennis teams event in Christchurch from April 19-21.

The women 60-and-over team of Judy Hill, Maryanne Rogers-Benton, Francie James, Raewyn Heywood and Janet Agnew overcame five teams to make the final against Canterbury who they beat 5-1.

Heywood and Rogers-Benton won the top rubber in two sets while Judy Hill and Francie James took out the second rubber in two sets to win the gold medal convincingly.

To cap off the tournament, the Northland 40-and-over men also won their division. The team of Mike Clapshaw, Terry Mitchell, Keith Cocking, Bryce Attwood and Kasper Van Wilk took out the gold medal after beating Canterbury in the final.