A points-fest on Thursday and a hard-fought battle on Saturday has gifted Kerikeri and Old Boys Marist (OBM) important wins in Northland's Bayleys premier rugby competition.

It took a change in field for OBM's contest against Kamo at the Kamo Rugby Club grounds to begin on Saturday after a player in the reserves game dislocated his elbow and could not be removed from the field in the fear of worsening the injury.

It seemed the change didn't affect the visitors who started the game at a frenetic pace and kept their foot on the throttle, in what was a fiercely-contested encounter between two sides looking to advance up the table.

With the win, OBM sit in third behind the unbeaten Waipū and Western Sharks, but a win against the former champions will be a telling result as the competition progresses.

"It was the usual hard stuff, two rivals going head to head," OBM club member and floating coach Greg Shipton said.

"Our boys dominated the second half, we probably had 70 per cent possession and territory but [Kamo's] good defence kept us out."

Despite the resolute nature of the result, Shipton said the team needed to improve on finishing their attacking opportunities if they wanted to challenge for the title.

Kerikeri's fixture against Otamatea in Maungaturoto on Thursday was an decisive one for both sides as neither team had claimed a win in six rounds of the 2019 competition.

In a competitive and entertaining game, the visitors were able to stay ahead throughout the game and win 34-31.

Kerikeri premier coach Jimmy Robinson said it wasn't a pretty win but he was happy to see his team get over the line this season.

"The boys were rapt to get the win, we started really well and got into shape pretty early and went from there," he said.

"We've got plenty to work on, basically just staying in our shape and pattern, and making sure we are all playing as a team instead of a few individuals, but it's a good sign."

Otamatea premier coach Nick Makea said his side would take solace in their performance and hoped this would trigger better results in future.

"We just need to get better at being able to hold the ball for long periods and make more phases, which is a big goal for us as well as not to be afraid to have a go," Makea said.

"The positive thing is we are just starting to click as a team now which is good coming up to the second round."

In the round's other games, Waipū beat Mid Northern 59-20, Western Sharks snuck past Wellsford 22-21 and Hora Hora beat Hikurangi 41-17.