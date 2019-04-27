

Blues and Northland hooker Matt Moulds will take his rugby talents to the northern hemisphere to join Worcester for their next season.

The 27-year-old, who has captained Northland for the last three years, has been part of the Blues since his debut in 2015. Moulds has chalked up 30 games for the Blues and been an integral part of the leadership group.

He will join fellow Blues player Melani Nanai at Worcester in the Gallagher Premiership next season, with his United Kingdom heritage meaning he will not be classed as a foreign player.

"My current focus is to finish a strong campaign here with the Blues," Moulds said.

"It is going to be hard to leave but I am excited to further myself as a player, building on all that I have learned here in New Zealand in this new phase of my career."

Moulds said he was grateful to the clubs which have supported him throughout his careers, including Otamatea Hawks, Canterbury University, Northland and the Blues.

"Being able to represent my family and friends at these clubs has been special and, in doing so, I have gained so many great memories and experiences," he said.

Blues high-performance general manager Tony Hanks said Moulds had been an outstanding contributor to the Blues and Northland, having emerged through the Blues development side.

"[Moulds] worked his way through our system and is an excellent character on and off the field," Hanks said.

"Matt is a key part of our leadership group and also a strong contributor to the development of our team culture, so we wish him well and we are sure that he will be an asset to Worcester."