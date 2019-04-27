Northland's top water skiers have got their revenge on rivals Canterbury by reclaiming the team shield at the Sunlight National Water Ski Championships in Auckland.

The competition, from April 16-21 at Orakei Basin, featured eight regions all vying for bragging rights. Northland had a good run with the shield until 2015 when Canterbury claimed the win four years in a row.

Northland dominated the podium with 36 top-three finishes with some incredible individual performances. Northlander Toni Atkinson won five gold medals across multiple divisions including open women's slalom, open women's jump and open women's overall.

Courtney Williams, 16, won gold in open women's trick and silver in overall competition against skiers much older and more experienced. She also pulled out a personal best to win gold in girls' jump, along with gold in girls' trick and overall.

"It was an exceptional performance across the board from the Northland team," Whangārei water ski club head Glen Williams said.

"We had less numbers and less depth than some of the other regions so we needed everyone to fire and that's what happened."

Williams said the conditions were excellent with the water staying calm and warm over the week leading up to the finals. He credited all of Northland's competitors for putting in the effort to bring the shield home again.

"We just had a little bit of luck and Northland mongrel, and we got the result which is good."

Northland individual results

Open Women:

Toni Atkinson

1st slalom

1st jump

1st overall

5th trick

Courtney Williams

1st trick

2nd overall

5th jump

Maddie Wainwright

4th trick



Open Men:

Mitchell Williams

7th trick

Chris Lincoln

7th jump



Sub Juniors:

Bruno Parr

3rd trick

3rd overall

4th slalom

George Williams

4th overall

5th trick

6th slalom



Junior Girls:

Maddie Wainwright

1st trick

3rd slalom

Georgia Luxford

2nd trick

2nd slalom

2nd jump

2nd overall



Junior Boys:

Mitchell Williams

1st jump

1st overall

2nd trick

2nd slalom

Sage Going

3rd jump

3rd overall

5th trick

6th slalom

Josh Wainwright

6th trick

6th overall

7th jump

10th slalom



Girls:

Courtney Williams

1st trick

1st jump

1st overall

2nd slalom



18-35 Women's:

Toni Atkinson

1st jump

1st overall

2nd trick

2nd slalom



18-35 Men's:

Chris Lincoln

2nd jump

2nd overall

4th trick

4th slalom



Senior Women's 1:

Sarah Wainwright

1st trick

1st slalom

Bernadine Paterson

2nd trick

2nd slalom



Senior Men's 2:

Glen Williams

1st trick

1st jump

1st overall

7th slalom



Team scores:

Northland Taniwha: 14,534

Canterbury Red: 14,233

Auckland Blues: 12,975

Gold Star Women: Toni Atkinson

Silver Star Men: Mitchell Williams