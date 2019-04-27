Bowls results.-


Whareora Indoor Bowling Club:


April 24

1st: Eleanor Holt, Dawn Leader, Fay McFarlane - 2.5 wins, 27 points

2nd - Stuart Smith, Robyn Goffin, Paddy Holt - 1.5 wins, 20 points


Whangārei Indoor Bowling Association:


Anzac Day nine bowl triples (April 25)

1st: Terry Walker, Michael Riceman, Lyn Nisbet - 4 wins, 21 ends, 32 points

2nd: Don Simpson, Kia Ward, John Coleman - 3 wins, 20.5 ends, 26 points

3rd: Betty Pattinson, Topsy Wynyard, Betty Corney - 3 wins, 16 ends, 39 points


Onerahi Indoor Bowling Club:


Flames Onerahi Club night

Winners: F. Wells, R. O'Gorman, L. Taylor - 3 wins, 15.5 ends, 32 points
Runner-up: J. Ross, G. Musgrave, K Bush - 3 wins, 13 ends, 26 points


Ngunguru Bowling Club:


Tait Real Estate (Team Tait) sponsored event (April 24)

1st: Jimmy Taylor, Margaret Doel, Bruce Clarkson – 3½ wins 26 ends 39 points

2nd: Bob Ashworth, Skye Renes, Bob McKinney – 3 wins, 28 ends, 53 points

3rd: Murray Dalbeth, Shirley Henderson, Kerry Rintoul – 3 wins, 24 ends, 41 points

Top Ngunguru team: Dave Hopper, Liz Littlejohn, Rod McKinnon – 2 wins, 19 ends, 32 points


Kauri Indoor Bowling Club:


Visitors night (April 17)

Winners: Dave Dobson, Arthur Brown, Ian Goffin

Runners-up: Eleanor Holt, Dallas Campbell, Don Tucker


Kamo Bowling Club:

Countdown Regent and Tikipunga Open A/C Triples (April 9)

1st: Bob Ashworth, Skye Renes, Bob McKinney - 3.5 wins, 24 ends, 55 points

2nd: Malcolm Wyatt, Charlie Jellick, Lydia Wyatt - 3.5 wins, 24 ends, 54 points

3rd: Sharon Rudman, Jill Stewart, Dawn Owens - 3.5 wins, 22 ends, 40 points


Domestic Drawn Triples (April 11)

1st: Barry Stott, Dot Hardy, Steve McAdams - 3 wins, 35 points

2nd: Ed Sherriff, Frank Smith, Des Hollings - 22 wins, 28 points


McLeod Bay Indoor Bowls Club:


Handicap Singles (April 16, April 23)

Cup final winner: Graeme Richards - 5 ends, 9 points.

Cup runner-up: Ernie Wuthrich - 4 ends, 4 points.

Plate winner: Joy - Marie Richards - 6 ends, 12 points.

Plate runner-up: Gavin Boland - 4 ends, 6 points.

Golf results.-


Northland Golf Course:


Results from the nine-hole division competition (April 10)

Fixture - Homelinks Rd2 LGU Nett with 32 players

1st division: Aileen Rayburn, 37

2nd division: Ethne Mitchell, 37

3rd division: Annette Mitchell, 30

Men's division: Wayne Tong, 33

Two's Liz McQuinn, Trevor Wallace