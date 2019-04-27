Bowls results.-
Whareora Indoor Bowling Club:
April 24
1st: Eleanor Holt, Dawn Leader, Fay McFarlane - 2.5 wins, 27 points
2nd - Stuart Smith, Robyn Goffin, Paddy Holt - 1.5 wins, 20 points
Whangārei Indoor Bowling Association:
Anzac Day nine bowl triples (April 25)
1st: Terry Walker, Michael Riceman, Lyn Nisbet - 4 wins, 21 ends, 32 points
2nd: Don Simpson, Kia Ward, John Coleman - 3 wins, 20.5 ends, 26 points
3rd: Betty Pattinson, Topsy Wynyard, Betty Corney - 3 wins, 16 ends, 39 points
Onerahi Indoor Bowling Club:
Flames Onerahi Club night
Winners: F. Wells, R. O'Gorman, L. Taylor - 3 wins, 15.5 ends, 32 points
Runner-up: J. Ross, G. Musgrave, K Bush - 3 wins, 13 ends, 26 points
Ngunguru Bowling Club:
Tait Real Estate (Team Tait) sponsored event (April 24)
1st: Jimmy Taylor, Margaret Doel, Bruce Clarkson – 3½ wins 26 ends 39 points
2nd: Bob Ashworth, Skye Renes, Bob McKinney – 3 wins, 28 ends, 53 points
3rd: Murray Dalbeth, Shirley Henderson, Kerry Rintoul – 3 wins, 24 ends, 41 points
Top Ngunguru team: Dave Hopper, Liz Littlejohn, Rod McKinnon – 2 wins, 19 ends, 32 points
Kauri Indoor Bowling Club:
Visitors night (April 17)
Winners: Dave Dobson, Arthur Brown, Ian Goffin
Runners-up: Eleanor Holt, Dallas Campbell, Don Tucker
Kamo Bowling Club:
Countdown Regent and Tikipunga Open A/C Triples (April 9)
1st: Bob Ashworth, Skye Renes, Bob McKinney - 3.5 wins, 24 ends, 55 points
2nd: Malcolm Wyatt, Charlie Jellick, Lydia Wyatt - 3.5 wins, 24 ends, 54 points
3rd: Sharon Rudman, Jill Stewart, Dawn Owens - 3.5 wins, 22 ends, 40 points
Domestic Drawn Triples (April 11)
1st: Barry Stott, Dot Hardy, Steve McAdams - 3 wins, 35 points
2nd: Ed Sherriff, Frank Smith, Des Hollings - 22 wins, 28 points
McLeod Bay Indoor Bowls Club:
Handicap Singles (April 16, April 23)
Cup final winner: Graeme Richards - 5 ends, 9 points.
Cup runner-up: Ernie Wuthrich - 4 ends, 4 points.
Plate winner: Joy - Marie Richards - 6 ends, 12 points.
Plate runner-up: Gavin Boland - 4 ends, 6 points.
Golf results.-
Northland Golf Course:
Results from the nine-hole division competition (April 10)
Fixture - Homelinks Rd2 LGU Nett with 32 players
1st division: Aileen Rayburn, 37
2nd division: Ethne Mitchell, 37
3rd division: Annette Mitchell, 30
Men's division: Wayne Tong, 33
Two's Liz McQuinn, Trevor Wallace