The final Champion of Champion events for the 2019 season will be played this weekend and the draws are as follows:

Champion of Champion pairs draw at Onerahi on Saturday, April 27:

Men: Mangawhai, Whangārei, Maungaturoto (Byes); Onerahi, Arapohue, Dargaville, Kensington, Waipū, Leigh, Maungatapere, Kamo, One Tree Point, Hikurangi.

Women: Maungaturoto, Mangawhai, Arapohue, Onerahi, Waipū (Byes); Ruawai, One Tree Point, Kensington, Kamo, Dargaville, Hikurangi.

Play starts at 8.45am. Those with a bye please report by 10.15am.

Champion of Champion triples draw at Mangawhai greens on Sunday, April 28:

Men: Whangārei, Leigh, Arapohue (Byes); Onerahi, Hikurangi, Kamo, Dargaville, Kensington, Mangawhai, One Tree Point, Maungaturoto, Waipū, Maungatapere.

Women: Kensington, Arapohue, One Tree Point, Hikurangi, Mangawhai, Waipū, Kamo (Byes); Onerahi, Dargaville.

Play starts at 8.45am. Those with a bye please report by 10.15am.



The Northland Coaching Association annual fundraising tournament will be played at the Kamo Club greens next Tuesday. This is a bonus fours tournament and each team should have at least one 1-8 year bowler in their team. Play starts at 9.30am.

Saturday, May 4 will see the annual regional tournament for 1-5 year bowlers being played at the Hikurangi green. Clubs teams will represent Far North (Opononi), Northland (Kensington), North Harbour (Mairangi Bay) Auckland (Balmoral) and Counties Manukau (Manurewa). Play will start at 9am.

Club tournaments for next week are as follows: April 27/28 - Kensington men's triples; April 28 - Maungakaramea AC triples; April 30 - Coaching Association AC fours; May 1 Maungaturoto AC triples; May 4 - 1-5 Inter club sixes; May 5 - Hikurangi 2 x 4 x 2 pairs.