The rain forecast for Saturday stayed away long enough for the Marist Rugby Club's sevens tournament at Pohe Island to play out. Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham was there to catch the all the action.
Results:
Under 11 Grade: 1st - Mangakahia, 2nd - Hora Hora
U13 Grade: 1st - Ponsonby Kelston, 2nd - City
U14 Boys: 1st - Mid Hawks, 2nd - City
U14 Girls: 1st - Marist (by default), 2nd - City
U16 Boys: 1st - City, 2nd - Kerikeri
U16 Girls: 1st - Whangārei Girls High, 2nd - Te Rarawa