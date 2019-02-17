Anticipation is building with only two weeks until the Vodafone Warriors and West Tigers come to Whangārei to play their final trial match before the start of the 2019 NRL season.

Warriors head coach Stephen Kearney was committed to fielding his strongest possible squad for the Saturday, March 2, trial at the Northland Events Centre, before the season opener against the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs at Mount Smart stadium on March 16.

The Whangārei match-up offered a tantalising prospect for fans with the potential of as many as 18 current or past Kiwis being on show.

Organisers have put out the call to the Northland community to get along to experience an action-packed afternoon which offered something for the entire family.

Advertisement

"For those that have not yet experienced NRL teams play live, the viewing and athletic combat is second to none," Whangārei District Council marketing and events team leader Rachel O'Gorman said.

"In addition to the excitement on the pitch, free activities on the day will include a bouncy castle and bubble machine for the kids, on-site activations from Flava, the NZ Police, Family Violence It's Not Okay, Rugby League Northland and Takahiwai Rugby League Club, and free sunscreen and water for attendees."

For a bit of local fun, at half time of the main game, the Northland Taniwha Mascot is set to take on the Warriors mascot in the 'battle of the mascots'.

Northland Rugby League has also organised a club relay and 10 mini-mod teams from local clubs who would take the field at different times during the day.

In the lead up to the game, the Warriors would be touring around Northland, spending time in the Far North in Kaikohe on Wednesday, February 20, before visiting a number of schools in Whangārei.

The Warriors would be hosting an open captain's run at the Northland Events Centre on Friday, March 1, from 10am-12pm.

Players will also be available to fans straight after the main game on the field, and merchandise will also be available to purchase during the captains run and from 1.30pm on game day.

Northland Events Centre trust chairman Alastair Wells encourages people to embrace the excitement and make sure they get along to support their team.

"It's a fantastic event for the Northland region and having the game in the afternoon allows plenty of travel time for everyone in Northland to be able to attend," he said.

"It would be great if we could get a good crowd along to create an electric atmosphere."

All tickets purchased up to 5pm on Tuesday, February 26, will go into the draw to win a Ultimate Vodafone Warriors Prize pack which included one adult's and one child's 25th season Warriors jersey.