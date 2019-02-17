

The name might raise some eyebrows but the "Tiger Pie" is here and ready to fuel the Warriors when they take on the West Tigers in Whangārei.

The pie, created by The Baker's Crust owner David Hall, was inspired by the Warriors' looming preseason clash with the Tigers on March 2 at the Northland Events Centre. Made with a mix of beef, garlic, herbs and an egg, the pie made its first appearance in the warmer drawer on Monday last week.

The Whangārei bakery, found at its two sites on Kamo Rd and Port Rd, released a video on its Facebook page on Monday last week to promote the new product. David's son Ethan shot the video of David and brother Matt, who were both involved in the pie's creation, going through a rigorous training before tucking into the pastry treat.

Tiger Pie @ The Baker's Crust Warriors vs Tigers!! Get a Tiger pie and SMASH IT!! Posted by The Baker's Crust on Saturday, 9 February 2019

"I was driving past the stadium one day and I saw the sign for the Warriors game and I thought, 'this could be something fun, to make a pie that goes with this'," David said.

Along with his brother Matt, who had experience as a chef, the pair looked for ways to create a pie in the spirit of the game, and one that could be something for Warriors players and fans to participate in.

They settled on a recipe, which had been popularised as an American Football Super Bowl snack, named "Tiger Meat", which was a combination of beef, herbs, egg and garlic, served on crackers.

David said he had received great feedback from customers so far, selling about 100 pies in one week. Interest in the pie had even been shown by the Warriors, who said they would organise a time to taste the pie before the game on March 2.

"At first I was a little unsure of it myself, the flavours were not usually what I would go for," David said.

"But the garlic and herb-infused steak makes it taste like a roast and then you've got a drop of protein in there with the egg so it's probably one of the healthier pies around."

David said he would love it if his pie went towards helping the Warriors overcome a tough Tigers pack.

"The idea of the Warriors smashing the Tigers then smashing back a 'Tiger Pie' is awesome and it's something supporters could do off the field as well."

For those who buy the pie between now and the game, The Baker's Crust is giving away a double pass to watch the Warriors play. To enter, post a photo of you eating the pie on the bakery's Facebook page and you will go in the draw.

David said it was important to support events like the game which didn't come around very often.

"The people at the stadium are doing a great job and they need local people to get in behind them when they organise these great events.

"It takes a huge amount of work and no one really sees that background stuff."