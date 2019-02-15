Under the hot Northland sun, Whangārei Boys' High School held its annual swimming sports at the school's pool on Thursday.

Max Brunker and Kaina Whiu-Hemara were the stars of the day winning consecutive senior and junior titles respectively. Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham was there to capture the action.

Results:

Junior Championship

1st Kaina Whiu-Hemara

2nd Tynan van der Veer

3rd Elijah Hansen

Intermediate Championship

1st Luca Matenga

2nd Quin Walden

3rd Tyler Jepson

Senior Championship

1st Max Brunker

2nd Caleb Smith

3rd Tyler Maugham

George Poad, 14, takes a breath as he competes in a tube race. Photo / Michael Cunningham

WBHS outdoor education teacher Steve Huurnink gets into the spirit of the day. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Lucas Rule pushes through the water as a tube race competitor. Photo / Michael Cunningham