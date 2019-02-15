Under the hot Northland sun, Whangārei Boys' High School held its annual swimming sports at the school's pool on Thursday.
Max Brunker and Kaina Whiu-Hemara were the stars of the day winning consecutive senior and junior titles respectively. Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham was there to capture the action.
Results:
Junior Championship
1st Kaina Whiu-Hemara
2nd Tynan van der Veer
3rd Elijah Hansen
Intermediate Championship
1st Luca Matenga
2nd Quin Walden
3rd Tyler Jepson
Senior Championship
1st Max Brunker
2nd Caleb Smith
3rd Tyler Maugham