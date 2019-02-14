This weekend greens are given over to Junior (1-5 year) bowlers for their Northland Centre Championship Singles. Players are reminded that they are required to bring a marker with them please.

The draw is:

Women, at One Tree Point: C. Lineham, C. Riedstra, E. Hamber, J. Little, J. Thurgood, K. Cooper, R. Renes, S. Rokstad, J. Burgin, Y. Pitman, S. Ayerst, S. Dean, L. Springett, J.MacKenzie.

Men, at Mangawhai (front green):

D. Smith, G. Wintle, K. McLeod, K. Stewart, P. Shotter, R. Burgin, R. Taylor, L. Michelle, L. Scott, E. O'Donnell.

Men, at Mangawhai (back green):

R. McKinnon, G. Wright, C. McDermott, P. Price, M. Curran, M. Lennan, B. Ujdar, J. Hooson, K. Blincow, K. Lineham, R. Naera, S. Wilson.

Latest reporting time is 8.30am, play starts at 8.45am.

Next weekend - February 24 - is the centre tournament for first year bowlers. Currently we have 12 entrants. If clubs have other new bowlers, please encourage them to enter. Contact the events manager phone 027 329 8011.

The New Zealand National Fours Championship starts in Wellington on February 28 and several teams from Northland are competing. Good luck to all.

Club open tournaments for next week are: Saturday 16 - Dargaville Mx Triples; Sunday 17th - Arapohue Mx Pairs, Monday 18th - Mt Manaia Mx Triples, Tuesday 19th - Kamo AC Triples, Wednesday 20th - Whangarei AC 3Five Triples, Thursday 21st - Waipu Mx Pairs, Hikurangi Women's Sixes.