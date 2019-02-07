The focus for the next week is on junior bowlers (one to five-year) with the Centre singles for men and women being played next weekend. Entries closed yesterday and this event will be followed by the first-year open singles tournament on Sunday, February 24

All participants in both events are reminded that a marker is required to come to the event with you. Twenty men and 12 women have entered the open singles. The draw will be completed on Monday and all clubs will be notified as well as being listed on the Centre website.

For the first-year singles, entries close next Thursday. Clubs, please give your new bowlers the help to enter this event and make sure that they are supported on the day.

Bowls3Five will play the last round of a round-robin event next Wednesday. Currently the leaders in this event are Parahaki Dare Devils, who have a one-game advantage over Whangārei Wasted Potential. This final round will decide the winner of the Northland section of this event.

The winner will play Far North representatives in the quarter-final of this New Zealand event in March. Play on this final day will be Parahaki Flyers versus Kamo at Kamo, Wasted Potential versus Hikurangi at Hikurangi and Parahaki Dare Devils versus Waipu Pipers at Kensington. Play starts at all venues from 6pm.

The NZ Chartered Clubs tournament starts next Monday in Whanganui and there are several Northland teams competing. Good bowling to you all.

Club events for next week are: Tuesday 12: Waipu Mix Triples; Wednesday 13: Mangawhai Mix Pairs, Bowls3Five; Thursday 14: Kensington AC Triples; Saturday/Sunday 16-17: Juniors Singles; Sat 16: Dargaville Mix Triples; Sunday 17: Arapohue Mix Pairs.