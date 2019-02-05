Ruakākā youngster Sunniva Hunt was Northland's shining light at the Northern Region surf lifesaving junior championships at Omaha Beach on the weekend.

Competing in the under-13 age division, Hunt claimed gold in the female beach sprint and the female beach flags events as Ruakākā placed ninth, the highest of the two other Northland crews, Waipū Cove and Mangawhai.

Waipū Cove's Harris Lymburn also put in a strong performance, finishing second in the under-13 male beach flags and third in the male beach sprint.

Northland crews had little representation at the event with a total of 15 competitors from the three clubs. Red Beach and Mairangi Bay, who would go on to finish first and second respectively, had a combined 147 people compete.

About 320 competitors from 12 clubs competed in the event in five different individual events, beach sprint, beach flags, surf race, board race, diamond (swim, board and run), and five team events - beach relay, board relay, tube rescue, board rescue and cameron relay (swim, run, board and run).

More than 220 races took place over the two days in age divisions from under-11 to under-14. The next Northern region event would be the senior championships on February 23 and 24 at Omaha Beach.