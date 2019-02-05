About 500 netball fans came to see the local netball season kick off with a preseason match between ANZ Premiership teams the Northern Mystics and the Northern Stars.

Given the hot sticky conditions, the day was an awesome opportunity to see some great netball from developing and experienced players.

First up was a curtain-raiser match between the Beko Netball League teams Northern Comets and Northern Marvels. The last two encounters in Whangārei saw the Northern Comets take the match wins but this year it was the Northern Marvels turn. Both teams were looking strong on court but the Marvels led from the beginning with a first-quarter lead of three which stretched to 10 at half-time and final score of 73–54 to the Marvels.

Marvels goal shoot Grace Nweke calls for a ball over the top from goal attack Filda Vui (right), defended by Comets defenders Oceane Maihi and Jazmin Tufuga (left). Photo / Supplied

The crowd was especially excited to watch the curtain-raiser with one of its own being selected for the Northern Marvels. Jessie Taylor, who played for Whangārei Girls' High School senior 1 in the 2019 Whangārei Netball Centre premier competition, was travelling frequently to Auckland to participate in the northern zone elite performance programme. That paid off when she was selected for the Beko team in late January.

Advertisement

Taylor took the court in the fourth quarter to loud cheers as the community got behind her, and they were not disappointed as she held her own as goal keeper. Taylor will continue to travel to Auckland for trainings, remaining in Whangārei to complete her schooling, being supported by her family, friends, school, centre and zone.

The much-awaited match between the Northern Mystics and the Northern Stars was the first time the teams have encountered each other in a pre-season match this year.

Both sides posed significant threats with Mystics shooter Bailey Mes keen to assert her dominance in the New Zealand shooting circle. The Stars featured two stalwarts of the New Zealand game in Temepara Bailey and Leana De Bruin who would prove difficult for the home side to deal with.

The crowd were treated to some great plays, with flying intercepts, skilful movement around the circle edge and the return of the more experienced players. This is the third year the teams have met in Whangārei for a preseason match with the result a tie in 2017 and the Mystics coming out with the win in 2018.

Northern Stars came out fighting from the beginning, leading the game by six in the first quarter and then growing that lead with the final score 43–55 to the Stars.

The local netball season officially kicks off in April with clubs and schools holding trials throughout February. If you are keen to get involved in netball this year then check out Whangārei Netball Centre's Facebook page or website for more information.