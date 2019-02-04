Northland's tennis talent was on show at the Janet Agnew doubles carnival over two days of action at the Thomas Neale tennis centre in Kamo last weekend.

Both the men's and women's doubles took place on the Saturday, with Ben Muller and Aiden McDougell winning the men's A-grade doubles in a tough game against Daniel Hammond and Antony Dubost. Mother and daughter pair, Raewyn Heywood and Shelley Yeates took out the small field in the women's competition against Maryanne Rogers-Benton and Jill Gordon.

Daniel Hammond on his way to a second-place finish in the men's doubles and a first-place finish in the mixed doubles with Shelley Yeates. Photo / Tania Whyte

In B-grade, Kyle and Curt Apaapa took out the men's doubles against Chris McCafferty and Richie Smith. In the women's, Margaret Harper and Valerie Dubost overcame Sarah Apaapa and Maureen Robertson to take the B-grade title.

Sunday saw the mixed doubles competition, where Daniel Hammond was able to improve upon his silver medal from the day before, taking out the A-grade mixed doubles with Shelley Yeates against a formidable pairing of Keith Cocking and Alyce Kelly. Barry and Moira Newton took out the B-grade doubles against Sarah and Curt Apaapa.

Advertisement

Tennis Northland's Raewyn Heywood said the mixed doubles on Sunday was a competitive day of games and it was a great watch for those who came to support the tournament.

With about 80 competitors attending this year, Heywood hoped they would attract more players to enter next year.

"It all depends on the Auckland clubs because a lot of us now go down to Auckland just to play some different opposition."

The next tennis tournament in Northland would be the Mairtown doubles competition on February 16.