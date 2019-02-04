Petrol-heads were out in force last weekend for the annual Whangārei speedway two day event, with drivers coming from Auckland and all over Northland to compete.

In Nigel Collyer's attempts to compete in B-grade ended in disaster with his vehicle being towed off the track. Photo / Supplied

A big crowd was treated to some fantastic, close racing with Craig Nash taking out the B-grade with Roy Walker and Robert Weal finishing in second and third respectively. Anthony Scott won the C-grade competition with Kody Mischewski and James Scott finishing second and third respectively.

Big crowds came to see the tyre-spinning action over the weekend with Dylan Wrathall Epiha leading the field (centre front). Photo / Supplied

Whangārei speedway next hosts the production saloon trophy dash February 17 before the club championships on March 2.