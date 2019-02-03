On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
A sell-out crowd of 4000 filled Kaikohe Central Ground for the town's first Super Rugby game, a Blues-Chiefs pre-season clash won 43-10 by the home team. As well as the on-field action spectators were treated to a rousing haka powhiri for the players by Te Tira Paraoa and junior members of the Kaikohe Rugby Club, which hosted the event, and a half-time police dog demonstration. Reporter Peter de Graaf turned his camera on the fans.