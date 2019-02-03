A sell-out crowd of 4000 filled Kaikohe Central Ground for the town's first Super Rugby game, a Blues-Chiefs pre-season clash won 43-10 by the home team. As well as the on-field action spectators were treated to a rousing haka powhiri for the players by Te Tira Paraoa and junior members of the Kaikohe Rugby Club, which hosted the event, and a half-time police dog demonstration. Reporter Peter de Graaf turned his camera on the fans.

Kaikohe sisters Manawairua, 6, and Terehia Nicol, 5, pose with a police tractor.
Kaikohe sisters Manawairua, 6, and Terehia Nicol, 5, pose with a police tractor.
Seven-year-old Levi Shaw from Kaikohe tries out a police uniform for size with Constables Sara Watkins (Kaikohe, left) and Stacee Robson (Kaitaia).
Seven-year-old Levi Shaw from Kaikohe tries out a police uniform for size with Constables Sara Watkins (Kaikohe, left) and Stacee Robson (Kaitaia).
Jackie Tauiti makes a ''crusher burger'' in a fundraiser for the Valleys United Rugby League Club based at Taheke/Waima
Jackie Tauiti makes a ''crusher burger'' in a fundraiser for the Valleys United Rugby League Club based at Taheke/Waima
Sonny Bill Williams poses for a photo with fans.
Sonny Bill Williams poses for a photo with fans.
Levi Sutherland, 8, Haylee Sutherland, 12, Lashae McArdle and Laura Adams show divided loyalties.
Levi Sutherland, 8, Haylee Sutherland, 12, Lashae McArdle and Laura Adams show divided loyalties.
Chiefs fans Cita Tane of Waima (left) and Deb Tana of Tauranga put on a brave face as the game nears full time.
Chiefs fans Cita Tane of Waima (left) and Deb Tana of Tauranga put on a brave face as the game nears full time.
Hooker James Parsons leads the Blues onto the field flanked by members of the cultural group Te Tira Paraoa. Blues v Chiefs Super Rugby pre-season game, Lindvart Park, Kaikohe, 2 February 2019 No
Hooker James Parsons leads the Blues onto the field flanked by members of the cultural group Te Tira Paraoa. Blues v Chiefs Super Rugby pre-season game, Lindvart Park, Kaikohe, 2 February 2019 No
Far North District Council chief executive Shaun Clarke (right) with brother-in-law Steven Naera (middle) and nephew Jamie Naera of Waimamaku.
Far North District Council chief executive Shaun Clarke (right) with brother-in-law Steven Naera (middle) and nephew Jamie Naera of Waimamaku.
Blues player Waimana Riedlinger-Kapa from Kerikeri gets a hug from his mum Anette Riedlinger. Blues v Chiefs Super Rugby pre-season game, Lindvart Park, Kaikohe, 2 February 2019 Northern Advocate
Blues player Waimana Riedlinger-Kapa from Kerikeri gets a hug from his mum Anette Riedlinger. Blues v Chiefs Super Rugby pre-season game, Lindvart Park, Kaikohe, 2 February 2019 Northern Advocate
Blues player Tom Robinson with his parents Alastair and Penny Robinson of Kerikeri
Blues player Tom Robinson with his parents Alastair and Penny Robinson of Kerikeri