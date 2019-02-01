A dramatic day of racing provided some glorious pictures from day one of the Millennium Cup in the Bay of Islands on Thursday.

Tawera (seen here) and Freya finished tied for first after the first day of racing on Thursday. Photo / Stephen Western

As the Orams Marine Race Day drew to a close, owners, crew and sponsors gathered in the Duke of Marlborough. Famed New Zealand yachting broadcaster Peter Montgomery was on hand to announce the winners of the day and it was Tawera and Freya tied for first, followed by Thalia and Silvertip on corrected scores for the evening.

Silvertip's enormous sail paid dividends on day one of racing. Photo / Stephen Western

Sassafras' owners received a rousing cheer as they calmly announced that though they might have been forced to withdraw after one race due to technical difficulties, they were confident they could win Friday's Tawera Rum Barrel Skiff race.

The crew on board Freya worked hard to earn a great start on day one of the Millennium Cup. Photo / Jeff Brown

Racing continued on Friday and will start again today at 11am.

