

It might just be the first of three ODIs but our White Ferns have missed a serious trick in their 9-wicket loss to India.

It's not something the side would have been expecting when Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine strode on to McLean Park in Napier on Thursday.

After being bowled out for 192, India, who sit at number three in the world ODI rankings, gave the east coast faithful a batting masterclass, winning with 17 overs remaining.

The Kiwis, who are ranked one behind India, had no answer to the barrage of shots inflicted upon them by Indian openers Smriti Mandhana, 105, and Jemimah Rodrigues, 85*.

Mandhana was the only one out simply because she decided to end the game on her own terms and it didn't quite go to plan.

However, the scoreline will make little difference to the fact that the White Ferns had a huge opportunity to make a statement, and they blew it.

Women's cricket is in another moment of flux after the comments of former Black Cap and current commentator, Peter McGlashan.

His claims, which were later corrected, pointed out that himself and the men's domestic players had earned significantly more than their female counterparts who were playing in the domestic T20 final last weekend.

The Canterbury Magicians and Wellington Blaze competed for the coveted crown in a strong and entertaining manner.

It was a match full with twists and turns only to come down to the last ball, a missed run out and a Wellington victory.

Looking back, it should make anyone who loves the sport feel ashamed that we had some of the best women's cricketers in the world competing for a national title, and would only receive a $55 daily allowance with no match payments.

It's a ridiculous notion that a men's player would earn 10 times more than that in an average round-robin game, but as always, the girls will need to suck it up until New Zealand Cricket scrap the dialogue around how it's a "complex matter" and how negotiations are ongoing.

What doesn't help is when our media decide the game between the Blaze and Magicians wasn't worthy of any decent coverage.

For this, I must point the finger of blame firmly at the NZ Herald whose sports editors felt a four paragraph blurb of the game, about an 18th of the page's size, was sufficient for a domestic cricket final which went down to the last delivery.

Other media institutions had decidedly longer pieces and while there will be larger write-ups for the White Ferns games, I do look forward to seeing what space and importance the writers at the Herald give the men's final in February.

What is so frustrating about this loss is that the White Ferns had a real chance to show New Zealand that our domestic female cricketers are worth more than three or four drinks at an Auckland bar.

Had the White Ferns won in Napier with the Black Caps having been convincingly thumped by the Indians the day before, it would have reiterated claims that our female cricketers have once again, outshone their male counterparts.

This contrast is what's needed to convince the slow-moving opinion of New Zealand sports fans that actions towards pay equality should come a little sooner rather than later.

This is easier said than done when it comes to New Zealand's sporting environment where things are often left as they are, under the traditional, 'she'll be right' attitude.

Had they put a more impressive showing with the bat in the first innings, it may have exposed chinks in the Indian's armour for the Kiwis to exploit.

A strong start from Bates and Devine didn't lead to anything substantial with Amelia Kerr and Amy Satterthwaite adding bits and pieces through the middle and a Hannah Rowe cameo at the end giving them little momentum going into the second innings.

They do have more opportunities in the coming days.

The Ferns have two more ODIs where they can take back the ascendancy while the men look for answers in their own bowling department.

The one-dayers are followed with three T20s, all with the potential to show NZ's cricketing officials why women's wallets deserve to be a little fuller.