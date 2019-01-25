

Northland have secured two big names for the upcoming season, signing back Rene Ranger and Jack Goodhue.

Ranger, who will take the park for Japan's Sunwolves in this year's Super Rugby competition, has signed a one-year deal while Goodhue has signed on for two years. It would be unlikely to see Goodhue don the jersey for Northland this year due to his All Blacks commitments.

"We've signed [Goodhue] for two years so we may possibly see him in 2020, but who knows? He doesn't have to sign with us so it's great to see he has," Northland Rugby Mitre 10 Cup manager Brad Te Haara said.

Jack Goodhue may not line up for the Taniwha this season but has signed on for two years. Photo / File

Ranger had played 86 games for the Taniwha in what has been a long tenure with his home franchise. His signing for Northland, as opposed to other overseas offers, showed a strong commitment to local rugby.

"First and foremost, he wants to be here which is good because he's probably got opportunities everywhere," Te Haara said.

"He contributes just as much off the field as he does on it and he adds a lot to the younger guys because he's been around for a while."

If he stayed clear of injury, Ranger could add 10 more games to his total number of appearances and could add two more if Northland made it through to the final. Te Haara said it would great to see Ranger hit the century mark.

"We've only got him for another year but if he keeps tracking as he is and his body holds up, we'll want him another year and then he should get his 100."

Northland Rugby's last century player, Bronson Murray, earned a total of 104 caps as of 2013. Northland prop Ross Wright was another who will be eyeing up 100 appearances, currently sitting at 87.

Te Haara said the pair, who both hailed from Wellsford rugby clubs, would love to see each other hit the special mark in the same year.

"They've been mates since they were little so to achieve that milestone in the same year, if they are around in 2020, it would be pretty special for them."

In other signing news, local player Aorangi Stokes received a full contract after being on a development contract for the last two years. Northland prop Ropate Rinakama has not signed on with the team and will compete in the Global Rapid Rugby competition which involved multiple teams across Australia and Asia.

Te Haara said the Taniwha were still looking to fill spots in the outside back department, where he hoped to give players from within the region the chance to put their case forward for the position.