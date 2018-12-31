What do you need to make a great sport?

Is it the riveting action which fixes you to edge of your seat? Is it the shocking twists as two experienced performers go toe-to-toe in a contestable competition?

Or is it the dedication by the fans who are unencumbered in their desire to see exhibitions of sporting brilliance?

Ladies and gentlemen, I posit to you that darts not only fulfils these requirements, it contends with the best sports around.

The focus on darts may seem completely out of place or totally relevant depending on what TV channels you've been flicking through recently. The World Darts Championship at the Alexander Palace in London finishes tomorrow when a new World Champ will be crowned following two weeks full of action and excitement.

It comes around every year, ready to entertain those of us quarantined to the couch, too full from endless Christmas meals and this year's rendition has been no exception. However, it is again a reminder of how much other sports are restrictive and, dare I say it, pedestrian in comparison.

First, we look at the players. There is an obvious variety in the size, shape and ethnicity of darts players. It doesn't take a lot of skill to throw a dart seven feet which while some see as a factor to the sport's discredit. It is instead a strong benefit.

In this year's rendition, two women competed alongside the men which would be foreign in many sports. Unfortunately, both lost in the first round, however, their inclusion will drive others to even the ledger.

Then we take a look at the level of competition. To judge the quality of a competition, you must look at the regularity of upsets and unexpected results as this will tell you how variable the final outcome can be.

All we need to do is look at the first few rounds where the third seed and a five-time world champion were knocked out, opening up the field to as yet unknown talents in the game. Giving these types of players experience in progressing deeper into tournaments, will grow the overall talent within the game.

Next, we look to the fans. One thing about darts is you cannot criticise the atmosphere the fans create. The noise inside a darts arena can give anyone goosebumps which adds to the respect demanded by the players who have to deal with thousands of voices ringing across the stage.

Another factor is the freedom and trust fans are awarded while viewing an event live. While the player walk-ons may seem a little over the top, fans are mere inches away from legends of the game, something not very common in other sports.

The other obvious aspect is the clear absence of the fun police. With huge jugs of beer lining most of the tables, it speaks to the origin of a global sport which has grown from a glorified drinking game.

The parallels have always been clear between darts and the devolution of what used to be the Wellington Sevens. What was once an event to bring your fancy dress and have one too many shandies was taken over by the necessity for law and order, which has effectively killed the significance of the tournament.

Darts shouldn't be seen as a hooligan's game but it seems to be the primary method for people who want to have a fun and social time while also enjoy a world class sporting experience at the same time.

Perhaps this freedom will diminish just as other sports have into regulation and rules but for now, darts will continue to grow in numbers and in quality of competition to rival the pillars of sporting codes not only in this country, but around the world.