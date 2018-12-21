More than 120 finalists from 32 sports code were selected to be in the running to receive the top honours at the 2018 Conbrio Northland Sports Awards in March next year.

Of the 146 nominated, 126 athletes, teams, coaches and administration staff were selected for the annual event organised by Sport Northland since 1987.

The evening was to celebrate key achievements of Northland sportspeople from players, coaches, officials, to those who had dedicated years of service to sport and were having a positive impact within their communities.

Sport Northland community sport manager Anna Markwick said she was pleased with the quality of this year's nominations.

Advertisement

"We are really pleased with the quality of the nominations again this year with a number of Northlanders having outstanding performances on the national and international stage, who will be in line to take out the Supreme Award

The PAK'nSave Coach of the Year Award received some excellent nominations, making it one of the most difficult awards to decide for the judging panel this year.

The other award which was always hotly contested is the Garry Frew Memorial Junior Sportsperson of the Year Award, which also includes a grant from Sport Northland's Kauri Club.

Twenty-six of the nominees were under the age of 21 which makes them eligible for the Junior Sportsperson Award, of which eight have been named as finalists.

The Northern Advocate People's Choice Award will also be awarded on the night where the public will be able to vote for their favourite 'Good Sorts' in the lead up to the event.

Finalists will be profiled in The Northern Advocate in the lead up whereby the public can vote.

The awards will be held on Friday, March 15, at the ASB Stadium in Whangarei

Female Sport Code Finalists:

Abbey Venmore (Football)

Alex Edwards (Spearfishing)

Alisha Takimoana (Netball)

Anna Shrubshall (Badminton)

Anna Alexander (Hockey)

Annabell Simpson (Swimming)

Aroha Savage (Rugby Union)

Belinda May (Golf)

Carlisa McCarroll (Clay Target Shooting)

Ciara Smith (Swimming)

Corinne Smith (Athletics)

Elise Everall (Badminton)

Ella Gunson (Hockey)

Fiona Southorn (Parafed)

Georgia Green (Football)

Grace Nikora (Volleyball)

Hayley McIntosh (Swimming)

Holly Mather (Netball)

Jacinta Matson (Squash)

Janelle Abbott (Powerlifting)

Jo Steed (Darts)

Kate Hewlett (Show Jumping)

Kelena Roughan (Volleyball)

Kylie Jacoby (Golf)

Lani Daniels (Boxing)

Leah Botica (Football)

Leilani Perese (Rugby Union)

Lisa Zwaans (Archery)

Lois Howe (Archery)

Lynette Brittain (Indoor Bowls)

Madison Doar (Hockey)

Makayla Templeton (Cricket)

Michelle Crawford (Gymnastics)

Morgan Hutchings (Netball)

Olivia Lobb (Cricket)

Quinita Hati (Boxing)

Rebecca Jury (Badminton)

Sacha Pou-Tito (Squash)

Sue Wightman (Bowls)

Takaimaania Ngata-Henare (Table Tennis)

Terina Hauraki (Volleyball)

Trish Vaka (Boxing)



Male Sport Code Finalists:

Aaron Spence (Badminton)

Alexander Goldsack (Special Olympics)

Amaho Mahanga-Karetai (Volleyball)

Blair Tuke (Yachting)

Brent Lynn (Parafed)

Brett Randell (Cricket)

Bronson Baker (Hockey)

Bryce Zhang (Badminton)

Cameron Leslie (Parafed)

Joel Crawford (Football)

Dale Clarke (Golf)

Daley Johnson (Rugby League)

Daniel Casbolt (Special Olympics)

Derek Donker (Parafed)

Finn Trimble (Squash)

Finn Diamond (Football)

Gaz Whiter (Motorsport)

Henry Cooper (Cricket)

Isaac Lawgun (Olympic Weightlifting)

Jack Goodhue (Rugby Union)

Joel Freeman (Rugby League)

Joseph Whittaker (Powerlifting)

Kadin Neho (Golf)

Liam Burke (Motorsport)

Luther Cronin (Hockey)

Mike Clapshaw (Tennis)

Paul Linton (Swimming)

Rene Ranger (Rugby Union)

Scott Wightman (Golf)

Shaun Sansom (Squash)

Sunil Dahiya (Badminton)

Terry Mitchell (Tennis)

Tessa Uiolou (Rugby League)

Thomas Keogh (Hockey)

Max Thomas (Football)

Tim Southee (Cricket)

Tom Robinson (Rugby Union)

Trevor Irvine (Archery)

Trevor Reader (Bowls)

Tupuria King (Waka Ama)



Coach of the Year:

Ann Muir QSM (Bowls)

Georgia Grimme (Special Olympics)

Monica Cooper (Swimming)

Neville Rogers (Rugby League)

Phil Allsopp (Boxing)

Disabled Athlete of the Year:

Andrew Priest (Waka Ama)

Cameron Leslie (Parafed)

Fiona Southorn (Parafed)

Steve Knott (Bike)

Wally Noble (Waka Ama)



Homegrown Athlete of the Year:

Abbie Palmer (Squash)

Adam Blair (Rugby League)

Katie Rood (Football)

Lisa Mather (Netball)

Nakeysha Lammers (Equestrian)



Junior Athlete of the Year:

Arapo Kellner (Wrestling)

Carlisa McCarroll (Clay Target Shooting)

Ciara Smith (Swimming)

Hayley McIntosh (Swimming)

Isaac Lawgun (Olympic Weightlifting)

Madison Doar (Hockey)

Scott Gregory (Rugby)



Junior Team of the Year:

Bay of Islands Yacht Club 29er Junior Team (Yachting)

Northland Women's U18 XV (Rugby)

Te Taitokerau U21 Women's (Touch)



Leadership Award:

Alistair McGinn (Northland Rugby)

Grant Stone (Badminton)

Mel & Del Rameka (Softball)



Masters Athlete of the Year:

Bob Starr (Bike)

Fiona Southern (Bike)

Judith Stewart (Athletics)

Michael Gowing (Triathlon)

Mike Clapshaw (Tennis)

Peggy Shepherd (Hockey)

Richard Pehi (Waka Ama)

Shelley Kitchen (Squash)



Official of the Year:

Carlrine Gillespie (Swimming)

Craig Crawford (Football)

Ross Gillespie (Swimming)



Team of the Year:

Tai Tokerau Tane (Hockey)

Mangawhai Interclub 7's Women's team (Bowls)

Northern Swords Premier Team (Rugby League)

Northland Women's Squash Team (Squash)

Tai Tokerau Wahine (Hockey)



Service to Sport:

Warren Bunn (Football)

Shirley Douglas (Football)

Ian Babe (Athletics)

Mata Cameron (Basketball)

Neville & Gai Edge (Equestrian)