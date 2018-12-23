

A $9 billion Saudi Arabian tourism development will benefit from some Northland flair if Kerikeri's Kristine Kerr has anything to say about it.

The fourth-generation Northlander was hand-picked to be the associate director of golf for the 'Red Sea' project, overseeing the golfing landscape development and planning.

Kerr will fly out of New Zealand on January 7 to begin her work.

"I can't wait to get there really, it's all very exciting," she said.

The Red Sea project will open up over 200km of spectacular coastline and 50 reef-fringed islands with the development of hotels and luxury residences in a designated tourist zone.

The first phase of the project is set to be completed by 2022, with proposed visitors numbering about 1 million a year by 2035.

Kerr has an impressive resume when it comes to golf course design and management.

Since she was 23 she has worked on projects worth tens of millions of dollars in Asia and Europe, including the Kuala Lumpur golfing club and Zhongshan International Golf Club in Nanjing, China.

"This is probably one of the biggest projects ever undertaken in the world with potentially multiple golf courses," she said.

"They want more than just a run of the mill or a high-ranking golf course, they want it to be unique."

Kerr was raised on her grandparent's dairy-turned-beef cattle farm in Glenbervie, which she credited for her success and why she loved her job, growing up in the New Zealand outdoors.

"I grew up in big spaces, running around granddad's farm, which was beautiful.

"There were contours with long, wide views so working on a 50-300ha site, it's no problem to visualise what to do with it all."

As the sustainability associate for global golfing environment awareness group, Golf Environment Organisation, Kerr said the project's ecology would be important to consider so natural resources such as water weren't over-burdened.

"You can't apply a blanket approach and in New Zealand, we're pretty lucky to have lots of water so it's about creating natural-looking environments that use what's available.

"There's a lot of energy-saving measures these days and a lot more technologically-advanced irrigation systems that shut off once you don't need water."

Saudi Arabia sent shockwaves across the globe last month when Saudi leaders were believed to be involved in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the country's consulate in Istanbul. Kerr said the country's political climate was a concern but she would make her own judgements while living there.

"I have been introduced to people who are working over there and they have assured me that it's actually quite lovely and although you do need to be culturally aware, the people are very kind, generous and warm."

Kerr said working with the land to create something beautiful for people to enjoy was the real benefit for her.

"It's fun to work on a range of projects, not necessarily big budget ones, but to be able to create a great result that works with the environment."

Kerr wasn't concerned her role didn't specific end date, and was looking forward to living somewhere new for the years to come.

"I'm just excited, I've spent a lot of time living here and as much as I love New Zealand, we're quite a way from everywhere and I love being more central to a whole lot of places.