

It's a interesting time to be alive as far as sports broadcasting in New Zealand is concerned.

Our increasing familiarity with technology and the slow progression in understanding how to use it has opened up a whole new way to view and engage with sport.

We can see so much more than just the outcome of a game, match or race with preview and post-view discussion from coaches, players and pundits alike.

However, the secret tug-of-war between broadcasters, which has been bubbling under the surface for years, is now out in the open for all to see.

Advertisement

As of early next year, Spark will launch it's new venture, Spark Sport, a sport streaming service to be played on range of devices, from mobile phones to big-screen TVs.

Over the past year, it has acquired the rights to broadcast games from the 2019 Rugby World Cup, English Premier League football (from August 2019), Manchester United TV, Heineken Cup, F1 and the FIH Hockey Pro League.

Recently, Spark snatched up the rights to give New Zealanders access to some NBA, the FIA World Rally Championship and the Liverpool TV football channel.

The company's increasing share in Kiwi sport coverage has come at the expense of the grandfather of sport broadcasting: SKY.

Sky's dominance over the sport we see on our screens has been a long and generally unhappy one.

Prices have always been high enough to draw a scowl from those torn between cleaning out the wallet and missing out on a bucket-load of sports action.

However, most have tended to choose the former because if it wasn't Sky, your only other option was to turn your phone off and pray to God your friend didn't tell you the score while you waited to watch the All Blacks replay on Prime about four hours after the game.

Nevertheless, those days seem to be over with Spark snatching a range of different sporting codes at a mighty quick rate. In its defense, Sky has portrayed a confident and unfazed face in spite of these changes, but behind closed doors there must be some tense discussions going on as its grip on the crown jewels of Kiwi sports fans is slowly being pried off.

The Rugby World Cup was a huge win for Spark.

The hallmark event of the rugby calendar will be one of the first major ventures into sport broadcasting for Spark.

Acquiring the commentary services of Scotty 'Sumo' Stevenson was a great move on their behalf.

Save for the golden tonsils of Grant Nisbett, who better to lead New Zealanders into a whole new world of sports coverage than the dulcet tones of our favourite rugby pundit?

Spark's involvement in sport does not come without its worries, in fact, it comes with one hell of a red flag.

In Spark's own words, the sport that a paying customer will be able to watch will depend on the "quality of your internet connection – as well as the type and quality of your devices, and your home set-up".

By winning the rights to the world cup, therein lies a silent but important promise to a certain group of Kiwis.

We all have a sibling, cousin or distant relative who lives down the end of a gravel road or among the hills where Wi-Fi, let alone reception, is a precious commodity.

Those hard-to-reach rugby fans will be the biggest headache for Spark staff, especially when we have thousands of people trying to log on at the same time and the website inevitably crashes.

The key for Sky's survival in this fight is dependant on its online version, SkyGo.

With a less than favourable track record, SkyGo has been perplexing and infuriating the very best of the technologically-inclined among us.

Constant lagging, poor quality and the regular crashing of the site have been just some of the issues people have recorded over the years.

If Sky has any chance of going toe-to-toe with Spark as a sport broadcasting contender, it needs to sure up its online platform.

Spark will go through the same issues, those with Spark-powered phones will know the company is not adverse to throwing a spanner in the works every now and again.

However, it's a race to see who can execute a well-functioning online medium for Kiwi sport and from where I'm sitting, Spark has gone a few rounds up early in the fight and it's about time Sky hit back before they end up on the canvas.