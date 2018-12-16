

In spite of some torrential rain, Otangarei locals came out in force to show their pride in the central reserve's new basketball court on Saturday.

About 70 residents attended the opening of the court which had food stalls, a bouncy castle and other activities for people to try. A three-on-three basketball tournament was also held for all ages with dozens of games played throughout the day.

The area's rejuvenation included new footpaths, a playground, a koru-shaped, wooden post memorial and a mural which was yet to be finished.

"Everyone turning out here and using it and playing on it might actually help them to think, 'actually we should look after this'," Sport Northland community connector Ryan Maraki said.

The project first began about 18 months ago but much of the work had been done in the last six weeks, putting the new items in place for Saturday's event. The one hoop at the court was only ready for the unveiling the night before.

Maraki said the idea started from Sport Northland's consultation with Otangarei locals.

"We set up outside the shops and we asked them two questions that we could ask to get people to give as much information as they can without having to think too hard about it, what do you love about Otangarei and what can we do to make it better?"

He said they were given a lot of feedback from youth about the basketball courts which had been abused in the past.

"It was dead, the kids were using the court but they were using them to ride their bikes on, smashing bottles and stuff.

"That stuff is probably still going to happen but as soon as the engineer took the brace under the hoop away, the kids wanted to play and that's all we want."

Maraki said work on the reserve was about 75 per cent finished with the mural yet to be completed, lines and artwork yet to be painted on the court and backboards, a second hoop still to be put up and further landscaping to be done.

He said he hoped it would all be completed by June 1 next year and that this would become an annual event.

"I hope it becomes a regular thing and something we don't need to organise because this is something we want the community to organise for themselves."

Te Hau Awhiowhio O Otangarei Trust member Kepa Earles said this event felt like a rainbow in the storm for Otangarei residents.

"There's no raruraru, there's no fighting, there's no aggression, it's all good and everyone's happy so it's a big thing for this community to experience it."

Earles said the area had struggled the most in Whangārei in past years but that the opening of the court was a fresh start.

"There's a lot of stigma about living here which is why they are so protective of the area.

"If this event becomes something regular, it might be another reason why people can take some pride in the court."

He said the whole idea behind the youth-driven initiative was to teach the younger residents to take pride in their area.

"The idea is to get the children who bring the parents and the families so then they come together.

"Instead of us trying to focus on the families, we're focusing on the kids because those are the ones we can change, it's harder to change the parents than changing the kid."