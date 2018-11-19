A dream start for Whangārei Boys High School at Kensington Park on Saturday turned to misery as they gave Onerahi Central their second win in round seven of the premier 50-over competition.

Onerahi won the toss and elected to bat which seemed the smart choice under the midday sun until opener Todd Beehre was caught off the bowling of Kurt Oldridge with the first ball of the game, also known as a royal golden duck, to give WBHS an early advantage.

Despite the early loss, Onerahi were able to steady the innings with fellow opener Austin Ryburn scoring a run-a-ball 55 which featured a variety of strong shots off the front and back foot. Ryburn and No 4 batsmen Cullen Lowe (48) got to 129/2 until Ryburn was dismissed in the 28th over.

An impressive cameo towards the back of the innings from No 8 Tom Herman who scored 57 off 31 balls, including four 4s and two 6s, pushed Onerahi to a competitive score of 242. The best of the WBHS bowlers were Michael Krige who took 4/60 off his 9.5 overs and left-arm spinner Kian Bird with 3/30 off nine overs.

In reply, WBHS were served a bit of their own medicine with opening batters Luke Trigg and Richard Stobart both having to depart for 0 in the first two overs of their innings. No 3 Kian Bird and No 4 Sam Sweeney then added 57 for the third wicket, both making 29 before they were dismissed in quick succession. Sweeney, who made two scores of 81 in the last two games, looked to have the measure of the Onerahi bowlers until he was caught behind off the bowling of Cullen Lowe.

Once their top order had fallen, it was a slow death for WBHS who limped to 115 all out to hand Onerahi a 127-run win. Bowlers Sean Doel and Fletcher Coutts impressed with three wickets apiece, with Coutts conceding just eight runs of his seven overs.

In other games, Kaipara Flats beat Duracrete Concrete City by 18 runs in a close encounter at Bourne Dean Domain. Kaipara sit at the top of the table with five wins after seven games but with their openers going early, they needed a well-played 50 from No 4 batsman Kyran Dill and 46no from No 6 Shaun Beamish to reach a defendable 191/7 in their 50 overs. City's Kieran Nelson was the pick of the bowlers with 2/36 off his 10 overs.

Dill returned in the second innings with ball in hand to restrict City from scoring quickly with his six overs going for just five runs and taking the wicket of opener Callum Gegg. Despite City wicketkeeper Callum Garden's 46, Kaipara kept the foot on the throat to ensure City fell short, only making 173/7 in their 50 overs.

Kamo batter Ben Hyde steered his team to victory with a well-played score of 48 against Maungakaramea on Saturday. Photo / File

In the final game, Kamo overcame Maungakaramea at home with an 89-run win. Batting first, Kamo made a strong 214 for 7 off their 50 overs with Ben Hyde (48) and Caleb Boswell-Smith (39) both playing well and putting pressure on the Maungakaramea bowlers. David Armitt (51no) and Nathan Parkes (40no) were also in fine form, and their partnership was instrumental in getting Kamo over 200.

In reply, Maungakaramea were in disarray early and they never recovered. Only Hamish Kidd (40) and Bert Horner (20) showed any resistance and they were bowled out for 125. Armitt, this time with the ball, was superb and took 4 for 30.

Reserve Grade T20

Game 1:

Maungakaramea 183 beat Kamo 110/7

City 153/4 beat Kerikeri 115/7

KHS 149/5 beat WBHS 55/10

OCCC v Tikipunga

Game 2:

City 171/4 beat Maungakaramea 116

OCCC 108/3 beat WBHS 107/4

Kamo 128/5 beat Tikipunga 127/7

Bream Bay beat Kamo High School



Division 1

Kamo 223/1 (Rueben Crum 62 ret, Ben Litchfield 64 ret) beat Maungakaramea 191/8 (Nick Byles, Shayden Peele 61. Judd Crabb 4/19)

Kerikeri White 189/6 (Nimish Singh 50) beat Kamo 88/5 (Brady Wright 20)

City Blaze 235/4 (Ryan Krige 76) beat Kerikeri Blue 156/8 (Oscar Hart 71)