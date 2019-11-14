The sound of sweet waiata, fierce haka and whānau proudly cheering echoed through the gym at Mangakahia Area School.

The rural Northland school - about 30 minutes west of Whangārei - held its annual Junior Kapa Haka Festival yesterday bringing schools from all around the region together.

The event started with a pōwhiri at 9.30am and the hosting school - Mangakahia - set the tone of the festival with a powerful performance.

They were followed by two roopu from Maunu Primary School, Pakotai School, Kamo Primary School, Te Roopu Kapahaka o Herewini Pāka (Selwyn Park School), Tikipunga Primary School, Morningside School, Poroti School, Maungatapere School and Kokopu School.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone joined the crowd of proud families and snapped the stunning performances.

Mangakahia Area School science teacher and barbecue master Dave Sadgrove. Photo / John Stone

Leanne Ansell - wearer of many hats at Mangakahia Area School - preps the bread for the sausage sizzle with help from Kaiarahi Birchel. Photo / John Stone

Lillian Leathem cheers for Mangakahia Area School while waiting for her daughter, who goes to Maunu School, to perform. Photo / John Stone

Rangiatea Marsh, 11, from Mangakahia Area School. Photo / John Stone

Pakotai School ready for their performance. Photo / John Stone

Pakotai School gave a stunning performance. Photo / John Stone

Precious Flavell from Te Roopu Kapahaka o Herewini Pāka stunned the crowd with her beautiful performance. Photo / John Stone