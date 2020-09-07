ON THE SAME PAGE
Normally if someone asks me what I've been up to lately I'll say I've "been on a course".

The golfers among us will know this is our way of trying to sound like we are regularly upskilling on the education front when, in reality, it means we have been testing our patience and coordination skills by whacking a little white ball around a green paddock.

Lately though I've had occasion to investigate real education courses.

As you are aware, the redundancy axe fell courtesy of Covid-19 a while back and took out my main job so of late I've been

