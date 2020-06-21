FROM THE MAYOR'S DESK



Yesterday marked the start of National Volunteer Week. This is a special time of year, where we honour the collective energies and mana of all volunteers in Aotearoa. Volunteers grow our people, open minds, open hearts and create joy. I have a strong respect for our local volunteers, who I see as an essential ingredient for a healthy, happy society.

Volunteering has been a big part of my life. It's where I've met many of my good friends and gained valuable skills and new experiences. There's also a unique sense of pride that comes from being part of a community team who, with dogged determination, overcome obstacles to achieve something for the greater good.

I have been lucky enough to meet many community volunteer groups and individuals during my time as Whangārei mayor, and I can say without a doubt that the value these people bring to our district is immense. The time, energy and effort that is donated by so many in our District is humbling. From caring for the elderly and those in need, to helping newcomers adjust to New Zealand language and culture and protecting and preserving our native flora and fauna – I am constantly amazed by what our volunteer community achieves.

In particular, I was impressed by our volunteers' essential contribution to communities during Covid-19. I saw our community's volunteers rally to keep our vulnerable residents connected, to help them get well, stay well, and to answer the call to unite and be kind.

Volunteers have revealed that through connecting, we belong. And through generosity and ngākau nui, big heartedness, communities will be strong, be well, and be able to meet challenges and changes, big and small.

National Volunteer Week 2020 runs until June 27, and a range of volunteer events are organised to celebrate this year's theme of Te Hua o te Mahi Tahi, the benefit of working together. Join us this National Volunteer Week to celebrate how our communities are stronger when working together.

I will be making time to volunteer this week, and if you can, I encourage you all to find a cause, pull on your gloves and get stuck in too.

Join these volunteer events for National Volunteer Week:

Any day during the week, pop-in at the hospice donation processing centre for two hours

Mon 22, 8:30am-2pm Whangarei Quarry Gardens

Tue 23, 11:30-2:30 Quarry Arts Centre (gardening)

Wed 24, 9:30-12:00 Tamaterau Reserve Weed Action Whangarei Heads

Wed 24, 8:30am-2pm Whangarei Quarry Gardens

Thu 25 9am-4pm Dragonfly Springs Wetland Sanctuary, Onerahi

Sat 27 June 2pm-5pm Puke Kopipi Tree Planting Ngunguru